Temple to celebrate Kari Provizer and Robert Sosnick Family Life Center on Aug. 4.

It’s a Thursday morning in June at Temple Israel.

The executive conference room is booked for a support group, down the hall space is being set up for the biweekly adult health and fitness class, and in the sanctuary sound checks are being done for a free afternoon concert.

Kari Provizer, as usual, is buzzing around the building. She’s checking to make sure things are booked, popping in and out of meetings, and brainstorming the name of another support group.

Between the support group, fitness class and concerts — hundreds of people turned to Temple Israel and the Robert Sosnick Family Life Center on that Thursday. In more than 25 years of work, more than 100,000 people have felt the impact of the center and the work of Kari Provizer.

Temple Israel will celebrate Kari and the Robert Sosnick Family Life Center on Aug. 4 with a special Shabbat service and dinner. The event is open to the community. All are welcome, with dinner scheduled for 5:45 p.m. with a special oneg after the service.

How it Began

The Family Life Center all started with a simple, but grand, idea by Robert “Bobby” Sosnick, z”l.

Sosnick wanted to create a position at Temple where someone was there to interact with families on behalf of the clergy. He saw that rabbis got pulled in thousands of directions, and while members turned to Temple in times of joy, they also turned to Temple in times of grief and difficulty.

Sosnick felt there was room for a social worker at Temple, someone with an expertise that could provide relief and assistance and resources for Temple families and the greater Jewish community.

He also wanted to remain anonymous, so, in 1996, the Temple Israel Family Life Center was announced with the benefactor being listed as nothing more than “a generous member of our congregation,” and Kari was tasked with creating a first-of-its kind center within the synagogue space.

Kari always knew she wanted to do something where she could help people, but originally thought she would work in the school system after getting her master’s in social work from the University of Michigan.

She did her practicum in the Waterford school district, before moving and working at the Jewish Senior Life Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Working with seniors in Iowa led to working with Jewish Senior Life in Michigan, before she was approached about the position that Temple was looking to create with Sosnick’s anonymous funding.

A 24/7 Job

“I grew up at Temple and I knew it was always a place that I wanted to come home to. To have the opportunity to create the Family Life Center and what it has evolved into has been incredible,” Kari said. “I knew how special Temple was, and I had a vision of the amazing things we could do with the love and support from the Sosnick family.”

From Day 1, the job has continued to evolve to best meet the needs of the congregation. Kari spent the first year meeting with Temple members, learning about their needs, taking notes and building programs that could serve those needs.

It’s a 24/7 job. To this day, when the phone rings, and someone is in a situation or crisis, Kari is there. But as Sosnick envisioned, Kari’s role was always about more than the crescendo of a crisis, it was about normalizing care and creating supportive avenues that helped before a situation would become dire.

As the Family Life Center evolved, Kari remembers, it quickly became an educational resource and touchpoint for all phases of a person’s life cycle.

Kari and Robert would meet every three months to discuss the progress of the Family Life Center. They would meet in a boardroom that had a large marble table, maybe 16 feet in length. At the first meeting they were on opposite ends of the table, with Kari giving a presentation.

With each meeting they’d slowly get closer together, that massive table felt smaller, and the presentations became less formal.

“We’d eventually sit next to each other at the table, and I’d just tell him about the stories of the people we’d help, the difference it was making in people’s lives,” Kari said. “And he just wanted to hear those stories. This was a mitzvah for him. It was all about making a difference for people who never would have known he made it happen.”

The Temple Israel Family Life Center didn’t become “The Robert Sosnick Family Life Center” until after Robert’s death, when his wife, SuSu, and children decided to endow the center, continuing Robert’s work and honoring his legacy by breaking the anonymity.

While he never wanted his name on the Family Life Center, Sosnick’s vision has lived on for more than two decades after his passing with Kari Provizer’s leadership. The Family Life Center has evolved and grown, it’s been on the forefront of understanding and education, and it’s become a vital connection for the greater Jewish community.

“As a rabbi, having that type of person, that type of resource right down the hall in Kari, someone who has the expertise in so many spaces, it’s amazing,” Rabbi Josh Bennett said. “I think when Kari came in, part of the plan was to have someone who could support the rabbis and better help them connect with the Temple membership, which she has. But Kari has taken it and done so much more, creating a space that goes above and beyond.”