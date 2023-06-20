Claim Conference grants will help JFS continue to provide services to hundreds of survivors.

Jewish Family Service will continue to support Michigan and regional Holocaust survivors thanks to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference). The organization announced on June 15 the results of its negotiations with the German Federal Ministry of Finance on behalf of Holocaust survivors living globally, which resulted in approximately $1.4 billion in direct compensation and social welfare services for survivors.

For Jewish Family Service, that means two grants: one, of about $4.6 million to provide services to around 400 local Metro Detroit survivors, and a second of about $9.9 million to facilitate and pay for home care for about 220 survivors in the nine-state region, including survivors who live outside of the metro area in Michigan.

Risa Berris has been the director of Holocaust Survivor Services for JFS for more than 22 years. She explains the difference between the two grants.

“Our Metro Detroit clients access government and community benefits before we use the Claims Conference funds,” she said. “These services include home care for those who need it, transportation, food assistance, case management services and emergency assistance.” Emergency assistance includes dental and medical needs, help with utilities and minor home modifications, prescription assistance — you name it.

JFS was named a regional provider for the Claims Conference about four years ago. “We serve the people in the region who don’t have access to an organization like JFS,” Berris said. “JFS facilitates and pays for home care for these clients.”

Claims Conference by the Numbers

The Claims Conference this year announced that in 2024 it will provide $888.9 million for home care services, including an additional $105.2 million in funding to address survivors’ increased needs.

Also, more than 128,000 Holocaust survivors will receive a one-time payment under the Hardship Fund each year through 2027. Originally established to be a one-time payment, negotiations during the COVID-19 lockdowns resulted in three supplemental payments for eligible Holocaust survivors that will now continue for four more years.

The survivors receiving these payments largely include Russian Jews who were not in camps or ghettos and are not eligible for pension programs. These survivors fled the Einsatzgruppen — Nazi mobile killing units charged with murdering entire Jewish communities. More than 1 million Jews were killed by these units, which operated largely by shooting hundreds and thousands of Jews at a time and burying them in mass pits.

For those who were able to flee and survive, they are some of the poorest in the survivor community; the loss of time, family, property and life cannot be made whole. By expanding payments to these survivors, the German government is acknowledging that this suffering is still being felt deeply, both emotionally and financially. While symbolic, these payments provide financial relief for many aging Jewish Holocaust survivors living around the world.

The Claims Conference also announced that funding for Holocaust education has been extended for two more years and increased each year by $3 million. The newly negotiated funding amounts are $38 million for 2026 and $41 million for 2027.

According to the Claims Conference, the total amount of direct compensation for survivors, including one-time payments and monthly pensions, is projected to be $535 million for 2024.

“Every year these negotiations become more and more critical as this last generation of Holocaust survivors age and their needs increase,” Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Claims Conference, said.

“Being able to ensure direct payments to survivors in addition to the expansions to the social welfare services we are able to fund is essential in making sure every Holocaust survivor is taken care of for as long as it is required, addressing each individual need.”

Berris recalls the first grants JFS received in 1997, totaling about $80,000. She’s grateful the grants have grown throughout the years. JFS has a Holocaust Advisory Council to help it make decisions on the needs of the community and how to best use the funds.

“As generous as our community is, JFS would never have been able to raise this kind of money for survivors,” Berris said. “It’s so important for us to do what we can to keep survivors in their homes as leaving home can retrigger their trauma. The Claims Conference Grants are essential.”