The series, focused on learning and community, is open to CSZ members and others in Metro Detroit, age 60 and up.
Rabbi Aaron Starr, spiritual leader at Congregation Shaarey Zedek (CSZ), approached communal-minded member Joy Nachman last year about sponsoring new programming. Starr wanted something that would specifically benefit the many active retirees attending the Southfield synagogue.
The result was Coffee House, a lecture series intended “to expand their minds,” said Nachman. The series, focused on learning and community, is open to CSZ members and others in Metro Detroit, age 60 and up.
Director of Engagement Alaine (Waldshan) Ashkenazi is the CSZ staff working with a host committee to plan eight in-person programs a year. The most recent Coffee House on Aug. 21 presented University of Michigan History Professor Deborah Dash Moore on the topic, “Jews on the Move: Mobility in Motown,” a discussion of Jewish migratory patterns in southeast Michigan.
Coffee House is now on hiatus for the High Holidays and will be again the winter months of January through March. The series will resume around Passover. The programs, usually attracting 80-100 guests, include a catered kosher lunch for $5, with a higher cost charged for occasional field trips, such as the bus trip to Detroit on July 17.
Among the memorable programs was Owen Alterman’s “Insider’s view of Israel” in May. He works as a senior diplomat correspondent at a television station in Israel. Some attending Alterman’s lecture remembered his late parents, Susan and attorney Irwin Alterman, who were active in the local Jewish community.
In June, Coffee House took a look at “75 years of Israeli Music and What it Reveals About the Soul of Music,” Ashkenazi said, as part of the synagogue’s various “Israel at 75” commemorations.
Howard Lupovitch, history professor and director of the WSU Cohn-Haddow Center for Judaic Studies in Detroit, lectured in December on “What is the Sustainability of Conservative Judaism?”
In addition to Joy and her series co-sponsor husband, Allan Nachman, the Coffee House host committee currently includes Sharon Alterman, David Broner, Gayle and Richard J. Burstein, Lynda Giles, Barbra Giles, Wendy Handler, Betsy Kellman, Susan Kozik Klein, Barbara Kratchman, Sharon Lipton, and Dottie and Don Wagner.
