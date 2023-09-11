Construction Begins for Lahser Mikvah

After five years of planning, ground is broken in Southfield.
The new Lahser Road Mikvah is now under construction. Members of Young Israel of Southfield (YIS), Chabad and Southfield officials celebrated at a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, Aug, 16, at the new mikvah site in Southfield.
The new structure is located at Bell and 11 Mile roads across the street from Congregation Shaarey Zedek. While the original plan was for a Lahser Road location — hence the name — this was not possible due to local zoning rules.
Project planning began in 2017, but COVID and inflation, which doubled the original estimated costs, caused some challenges and delays. However, as Rabbi Yechiel Morris of YIS stated, the volunteers behind this project were committed to creating a new mikvah.
“A mikvah is the foundation of the family, and the family is the foundation of the community,” he said. Women in the community had used a mikvah in the Akiva (now Farber) Hebrew Day School building on 12 Mile Road for years. However, Rabbi Morris said that this facility was not ideal, and he had believed for many years that a new mikvah was needed. Then that mikvah was closed due to construction of a new school building. As a result, women in the community had to use a mikvah in Oak Park — a long walk on holidays and Shabbat when driving is prohibited for Orthodox Jews.
In 2017, Rabbi Morris convened a meeting of 40 YIS congregants, hosted by Cherie Levi and her husband, Noah Levi. The group viewed the mikvah as very important for YIS members and essential for the continued growth of the community. A nonprofit corporation was established for fundraising and operations.
Cherie Levi took on the position of president of the Lahser Road Mikvah Board of Directors with help from Marla Zwas, a YIS member and lawyer. Levi said that while she lacked experience with such a project, she was committed to building a “halachically kosher and aesthetically pleasing mikvah.” Levi researched mikvah construction, learning that it is very complex to meet rabbinic standards.
Southfield Mayor Ken Siver was supportive and encouraged Levi along the way, telling her about mikvahs that he had visited on trips to Portugal and Morocco. A first step was finding a site in the YIS neighborhood. Levi placed flyers in mailboxes in the area, hoping to identify an appropriate property for sale. In 2018, the group signed a purchase agreement for such a property, and after zoning and Southfield City Council approval, purchased it the following year. In 2021, the existing structure was demolished.
But, in the meantime, rising inflation and its impact on construction materials and labor had doubled the estimated cost, Levi said. Fortunately, a successful Friends and Family Campaign and financial support from Mikvah USA enabled the Lahser Mikvah to move forward with construction this year.
To date, $1.1 million has been raised from 1,000 donors and a grant from Mikvah USA for the property, site preparation, design and construction. The goal is to raise $1.4 million to include operational costs for the next five years. At the Groundbreaking Ceremony, Zwas described dedication opportunities to support the new mikvah including a naming donor, who she hopes could be a “righteous woman.”
YIS member Perry Friedman, who serves on the Lahser Road Mikvah Fundraising Committee, spoke of the importance of the mikvah for taharat hamishpachah (family purity) and thanked the six women for serving on the mikvah’s board of directors.
Rabbi Mendel Stein, development director of Lubavitch Cheder, led community children in passing along a large stone, which was then placed as a ceremonial foundation element on the construction site. Several local elected officials and community members used shiny new shovels to move some dirt on the site as a symbolic start of construction. Rabbi Morris thanked everyone for their role in creating the mikvah, which he said will “elevate the community so they could become closer to God above.”
The Lahser Road Mikvah is designed by DiClemente Siegel Design, an architectural firm in Southfield, and the construction contractor is Trademark Construction Company. According to Levi, the “beautiful, secure and kosher mikvah” is expected to open in summer 2024.
For more information visit lahsermikvah.org.
