David Hecker, president of the Michigan American Federation of Teachers, ends a productive career.
Since the 1930s, Michigan has been a state with a robust labor movement. Indeed, for most of the 20th century, many observers often referred to Detroit as the “Labor Capital” of America. This was largely, but certainly not entirely, due to the powerful United Automobile Workers Union, the UAW, which as late as 1980 had nearly 1.5 million members. Although the labor movement is smaller today, Michigan still has strong unions in many sectors.
Historically, Jewish men and women were instrumental in building unions in Michi-gan, and many became prominent union leaders. To name just a very few, Irv Bluestone and Martin Gerber were vice presidents of the UAW, and Maurice Sugar was the union’s first general counsel. Sam Fishman was the longtime president of the Michigan AFL-CIO, and Bernie Firestone, although the head of a very small union, the Michigan Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union, was a legendary, highly visible labor leader and social activist in Michigan. Likewise, Myra Wolfgang was a historic and prominent leader of Detroit retail workers.
This past June, another longtime prominent Jewish labor leader retired: David Hecker, president of the Michigan American Federation of Teachers (AFT). He has been the ranking Jewish union leader in the state over the past two decades and a key leader for Michigan’s labor movement.
Hecker led the Michigan AFT for 22 years, since his election to the post in 2001 after serving as union secretary-treasurer. He was also a vice president of the national AFT and served as a trustee of the Metropolitan Detroit AFL-CIO and a member of the Michigan State AFL-CIO’s executive council. From 1986-1996, Hecker served as executive assistant to the president of the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO.
To say the least, Hecker is also an extremely active social activist. He serves with various civic organizations such as the Metropolitan Affairs Coalition, on the boards of New Detroit, the Michigan League for Public Policy and the Education Alliance, and he chairs the board of Communities in Schools Michigan. Indeed, Hecker can often be found at various events promoting women’s rights, rallies to end gun violence, and in support of Democratic political candidates, along many other political and social causes.
Hecker and his wife, Alice Audie-Figueroa, who is also a well-known activist, are longtime members of Shir Tikvah in Troy.
One of the busiest people in Michigan — at least, until the end of June — David made time for an interview with me about his career and pending “retirement.”
Tell me about your family background in New York.
DH: I was born in the Bronx. When I was 11 years old, we moved to Yonkers. My paternal grandparents came from Zamosc, Poland. My grandfather worked in the unionized needle trades in New York and was very active, with my grandmother, in the Workers Circle, a Jewish, Socialist, labor fraternal organization.
My mom worked, including as a substitute teacher and, at other times, she was a stay-at-home mom. Later, she worked at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, where she was a member of District 1199 [now Service Employees International Union 1199]. She was promoted to management but honored her former union’s picket line when they struck.
My father worked as one of the few insurance workers who were unionized. He was a leader of the union in his Manhattan office. Along with many Jews of the era, he and my mother were supportive of progressive politics. So, you might say that I inherited my support for labor.
When did you decide on a career in the labor movement?
DH: I received my master’s degree from the University of Massachusetts and worked at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where I was a steward with the American Federation of Government Employees. Then, I worked toward a Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin; thought I’d be a professor and teach labor studies. At Wisconsin, I joined the Teaching Assistants Association, American Federation of Teachers Local 3220 (TAA), and eventually, was elected its president.
While active in the union in Wisconsin, I decided this is what I wanted to do. Rather than become a professor of labor — important work itself — I’d rather be directly involved in building the labor movement.
The TAA also had a major impact on my personal life. It is how my wife, Alice, and I met. We married in 1986. Alice continues her activist career today. We have three children: Joelle, Jose and Gustavo. So, thank you TAA!
What was your first job in the Labor movement beyond the TAA?
DH: First job I got paid for? I worked part-time for the Allied Industrial Workers (AIW) based in Milwaukee. The AIW then got me a job with the Michigan State AFL-CIO in Battle Creek. I subsequently moved on to work at the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO.
How did you become president of AFT Michigan?
DH: When I walked into the TAA office in Wisconsin in 1977, I never thought that I would end up as the 22-year president of American Federation of Teachers (AFT) in Michigan [laughs] or a national AFT vice president.
In 1996, after working at the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO for 10 years, Hugh Jarvis, the president of what is now called AFT Michigan, told me he was stepping down, that Rollie Hopgood would become president so why don’t I come over and serve as Rollie’s administrative assistant. I did and, when Rollie retired in 2001, I ran for president and won.
Tell me about leading a union. How would you summarize your position?
DH: Our state union represents about an equal number of Pre-K-12 and higher education employees with a fast-growing health care worker group. As president, you’re involved in everything: building strong local unions, political and legislative action, organizing, policy work, trainings, community involvement and helping to build the progressive movement. We have a great staff that I was honored to work with.
K-12 public education has experienced tremendous change over the past several decades — digital learning, COVID, charter schools, etc. Some say computers will replace teachers, and that will be for the best. What is your analysis of the status of public education?
DH: K-12 public education is the foundation of our democracy. It provides hope and opportunity for our children. Tremendous work is going on in public education, although even with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s historic increases, funding for education is inadequate. Are there places where academic achievement needs to improve, in some places significantly? Yes. And our union does much work advancing research-based policies and practices so that our children, regardless of zip code, receive a great education.
Teachers often get blamed for all problems facing public education, but the real culprit is perpetual underfunding. This underfunding, and the trend of falsely assigning blame, are the major reasons we have a serious teacher (and support staff) shortage today.
Moreover, poverty often creates barriers that prevent some children from reaching their academic potential. We must remove these barriers, the reason I am involved with the organization, Communities in Schools Michigan (https://cismichigan.org).
What do you see as the role of and future for labor in Michigan and America?
DH: I think we have a great opportunity to have a bright future. The polling data shows that the public is more supportive of unions than they have been in a long time.
You see all the organizing happening. You see workers fighting for what they deserve, from teachers to auto workers to actors and writers. More and more, people understand the incredibly important role unions have in creating a fairer and more just workplace and society.
As a Jewish labor leader, how have your Jewish values affected your work?
DH: It’s the values I’ve been brought up with. The values I strive to advance. Tikkun olam — to build a better world. It is the responsibility of the labor movement. It is everyone’s responsibility. The great books of Judaism do not talk about maximizing profits at all costs. They talk about being there for others, always making sure we share with those in need. The values of Judaism (and other religions and cultures) and the values of the labor movement are one in the same.
Who were the Jewish labor influences in your life?
DH: My family. Beyond family, Bernie Firestone, president of the Michigan Amalgamated Clothing and Textile Workers Union, was considered the conscience of the labor movement. As his life was taken from him in 1989 [Firestone was assassinated by a disgruntled person, not even a member of his union], we worked together for only a few years, but Bernie had a powerful impact on me. Our youngest son’s middle Hebrew name is Benyomin, for Bernie.
Clearly, our national AFT President Randi Weingarten. She is amazing. Outspoken, incredibly hard-working, totally committed to tikkun olam. I was also fortunate to work for Sam Fishman when he was president of the Michigan AFL-CIO.
What are you most proud of?
DH: First, I must say that the things of which I am most proud are all a result of team efforts.
AFT Michigan, as is our national union, is an organizing union. We continue to organize the unorganized, building the labor movement, enhancing our power.
I am exceedingly proud to have been one of the co-chairs of the Coalition for the Future of Detroit School Children. This Coalition’s report and legislative work resulted in legislation that I think saved Detroit Public Schools. It was an incredible amount of work, with an incredible group of leaders and community activists, some with very differing political perspectives. But we all came together for Detroit’s kids. It was one of the best experiences I have ever had, a full community effort.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder said he would have his plan for Detroit Public Schools in April 2015. Detroit said our community will develop the plan. We had a very intense three months to meet the governor’s imposed deadline. After the report was published, the Coalition worked for many months to make most of our recommendations a reality.
What are your plans for retirement?
DH: Retiring, as the term is usually defined, is just not who I am. I do intend to work less, to strike a better balance than I have over all these years. My wife, Alice, and I plan to do much more traveling. And spending more time with family and extended family. Maybe I will shock myself and develop some hobbies.
However, one does not stop being an activist — although you can be an activist for fewer hours per week!
Whenever I can be of help to AFT Michigan’s great new president, Terrence Martin, I will be there. At his asking, I continue to work on some organizing campaigns, and I am helping to wrap up some contract negotiations. I will be doing some consulting with our national union. I will continue to serve on some of the community boards on which I have served. In 2024, I will be out there knocking on doors for President Joe Biden and other labor-endorsed candidates.
