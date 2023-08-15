“Michigan is one of those states where the time is right for #EndJewHatred to have more of a presence and to mobilize.”
Maybe you have seen its hash-tagged slogan on billboards while driving around Southeast Michigan or printed on T-shirts at Jewish community events. Far from a mere social media campaign, #EndJewHatred describes itself as an international mobilizing grassroots campaign aimed at strengthening Jewish civil rights wherever the need arises to fight antisemitism.
In response to a rash of anti-Jewish incidents in the state, most recently seen at University of Michigan with the vandalism of several off-campus fraternity houses, #EndJewHatred announced July 25 the launch of a Michigan chapter.
#EndJewHatred Michigan Director Adar Rubin said now is an opportune time to get a grassroots movement going in Michigan in the face of growing antisemitic and anti-Zionist rhetoric that is occurring in all sectors of society, including the workplace and within both major political parties.
“It’s time for Michigan to take a leadership stance in the fight against Jew hatred,” said Rubin, who is an MSU graduate and worked in previous roles in JCRC/AJC Detroit. “The escalating number of incidents is something that deeply troubles me. I am very inspired by the idea of conducting grassroots action. We seek to empower, strengthen and unite the Jewish community on a grassroots level to fight back against bigotry while showing up to demand both direct action and consequence.”
One event that especially inspired Rubin toward doing work in grassroots action was during the summer of 2021, when more than 150 Jews gathered on Orchard Lake Road to rally against the growing tide of anti-Jewish and anti-Israel rhetoric in the wake of Operation Guardian of the Walls between Hamas and Israel.
“I was so moved by the entire protest and showing up of so much solidarity with the Jewish community,” Rubin said. “The launch of the #EndJewHatred movement in Michigan comes in response to a dramatic rise in threats of Jew-hatred over the past year, dangerously fomenting in the state.”
Now, Rubin and a small group of volunteers are working to counter Jew-hatred from wherever it emanates. Members of the group have hung its banners on highway overpasses on the Lodge highway as well as in Ann Arbor right next to anti-Israel banners, and they have also photographed themselves with banners outside Ann Arbor’s vandalized fraternity houses and outside the Southfield office of Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.
A Focus on Threats Against Jews
Rubin said the organization’s main focus is to stand up to threats against Jews rather than centering its energies on pro-Israel messages. However, acknowledging that anti-Zionism usually quickly devolves into antisemitism, Rubin said they are supportive of people with a wide range of views if they believe in Israel’s right to exist.
“We try to take Israel a bit out of our equation,” said Rubin, noting that the contested issue of judicial reform in Israel has Israelis strongly divided on the direction of their country. “As a movement, we are accepting of people who are both supportive and not supportive of whatever current government is in power in Israel, who support the current government or even people currently protesting the government. As long as you believe in Israel’s right to exist and know why it’s important that it exists. It is critical that we unite on that front.”
According to its website, #EndJewHatred “rejects attempts by non-Jews to define Zionism; the entanglement of Jewish civil rights with Middle Eastern politics; economic discrimination against Jews disguised as activist boycotts; partisan political affiliations; and the complacency and timidity which have characterized the Jewish establishment for too long.”
#EndJewHatred’s National Campus Coordinator is Yehuda Jian. During his college days at the University of California at Santa Barbara, he was active in preventing the central student government there from passing a boycott, divestment and sanctions resolution (BDS) against Israel, noting that it was the only campus within the UC system that has not passed such a resolution.
On campuses such as the University of Michigan and Michigan State University, Jian said #EndJewHatred can offer Jewish students resources and training on how to effectively mobilize for their civil rights on campus by becoming campus fellows for the organization. Jian said he has recently had conversations with Hillel representatives on both campuses to begin partnerships.
“Our campus fellows essentially become the eyes and ears for our organization,” Jian said. “And what we give them in return is legal support, advice on student government affairs, and financial support for events, speakers, protests, and forging partnerships with other Jewish groups on campus. We can work with a whole range of organizations to do what’s best for the Jewish community on campus.”
Gerard Filitti, a leader and activist with #EndJewHatred and a New York City-based civil rights attorney, said one of the goals of the organization is “taking the fight to the people” and enabling Jews, who have stood up for the civil rights of so many other groups, to learn how to stand up for themselves.
“Jew-hatred has become normalized,” said Filitti, a graduate of University of Michigan Law School who has practiced law for nearly 20 years. “We need to make it socially unacceptable, just like we do with every other form of racism and bigotry against Blacks, Asians, the LGBT community or any other minority marginalized group. We need to put the same stigma on targeting Jews and harassing us and discriminating against us. It doesn’t matter what your politics are. What matters is that you are against Jew-hatred, and that you’re willing to do something about it.”
Filitti said due to recent incidents in Michigan, from January’s pro-intifada demonstration at U-M and the misguided diversity assembly at Bloomfield Hills High School to antisemitic slurs coming from “both sides of the aisle” at the state legislature and in Congress, the time is right for grassroots mobilization for the Jewish community in Michigan.
“Michigan is one of those states where the time is right for #EndJewHatred to have more of a presence and to mobilize,” Filitti said.
“We would love to say that there is less hatred toward Jews, but we see all around us that there is not. And the more of a presence we can build out in Michigan and around the country, the more we can support the Jewish community and push back on what we’re seeing.”
For details about the Michigan chapter, visit endjewhatred.com.
