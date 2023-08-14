Frankel Jewish Academy and Hillel Day School look forward to welcoming students back to class.
Enrollment holds steady at Detroit Metro’s Jewish day schools in West Bloomfield and Farmington Hills.
Administrators say that last spring they initially received a few calls of inquiry from public school families following the diversity assembly debacle that occurred at Bloomfield Hills High School. However, they say few have transferred their children into a day school Jewish setting due to this reason.
What’s most on the minds and priorities of families and students who wish to attend a Jewish day school is the desire to receive a high-quality secular and Jewish education in a smaller, nurturing Jewish setting.
Frankel Jewish Academy
At Frankel Jewish Academy, where 37% of incoming students are from public schools, Head of School Rabbi Azaryah Cohen said motivation to transfer to a Jewish high school setting must emanate from the student.
“That desire from the student is just as important, and maybe more so, than the parents’ wishes to give their child a solid Jewish high school education as an important component to their Jewish identity,” Cohen said. “Ultimately, it’s the student that makes the choice, and 95% of the students who tour our building and meet with the faculty enroll.”
This fall, FJA will welcome approximately 150 students. That breakdown includes 40 freshman, 30 sophomores, 30 juniors and 50 seniors. At press time, administrators said these numbers go up with last-minute enrollees, or even students who transfer up to a month into the new school year.
Last year, FJA graduated 25 students. According to the school’s 2021-2022 annual report, more than 60% of FJA students in the 2021-2022 school year received tuition financial aid, and graduating seniors received $2.18 million in scholarships for college.
Cohen said the school prides itself on the long-lasting and impactful connections its faculty makes with its students. One example of this is the influence of mathematics department chair and math and physics teacher Eric Rapp.
Cohen said last year, Rapp went through a rigorous application process to earn his certification to teach at Lawrence Tech. Part of the application included getting a letter of recommendation — not from an adult, but a past student.
“A few years back, Rapp had a physics student who is now studying at the University of Chicago,” recalled Cohen. “In a tale of turning the tables, it is this student who wrote his former teacher a letter of recommendation. It is these lasting relationships between teachers and students who become alumni that we attest to the best attributes of getting an education at Frankel.”
This fall, FJA General Studies Principal Erika Weiler is also taking on the roles of religious studies principal and oversees athletic and theater departments. Weiler said as of the 2021-2022 school year, FJA had 18 AP courses and this year will add AP precalculus, as well as having two dual enrollment courses with Lawrence Tech under the guidance of Rapp. This year, Weiler said FJA will again offer the AP Capstone curriculum based on two yearlong AP courses: AP Seminar and AP Research.
This year, just like last year, students will have the opportunity to leave the four walls of school behind and explore the world around them. Thanks to a generous grant from the William Davidson Foundation, students traveled last year to live and study with Native Americans in Montana, built homes for the homeless in Portland, and explored European destinations, including Prague and Warsaw, in addition to traveling to Israel. All trips were framed by Jewish texts and values and focused on the identity of each student.
“It was a huge hurdle to be able to offer travel experiential programming the year after returning to school in person full time following the pandemic,” Weiler said. “After a year when many of us did not even leave our houses, it was very exciting to be able to offer our students the chance to learn through travel.”
To assuage the jitters of a student who comes from a public-school background, Weiler said FJA offers them multiple entry points to getting the feel for attending a religious school. Zman Kodesh, or holy times, occur Monday through Thursday where students have choices to attend a beginner’s minyan for prayer. At this time, they learn the structure of a prayer service or can learn about the weekly Torah portion. Also, Weiler said there are a variety of levels of Hebrew, Judaic studies and Israel education courses students can choose from to build upon their current skill and knowledge levels.
FJA Director of Admissions Rachel Maxbauer said in addition to getting an education in a smaller, more personalized setting, families enrolling their students are seeking a sense of Jewish community. As the 2023-2024 academic year gets underway, Maxbauer said she is already receiving calls from prospective 2024-2025 students.
“Besides the advantages of smaller classes where students and faculty alike can engage in deep, quality learning, students enroll here for the Jewish community,” Maxbauer said. “They want to come for a feeling of safety. They want an academic experience in a school where they feel that sense of community, which some students say is lacking in a public-school setting. While they are not specifically saying they feel uneasy with the rise in antisemitism, they do appreciate being in a school where their needs as Jewish students are seen and met.”
Hillel Day School
Hillel Day School Head of School Dr. Darin Katz said this fall, Hillel is well positioned to carry out the first year of its strategic plan with goals of educational excellence, financial vitality, nurturing Jewish identity and cultivating a strong vibrant community.
“Overall, families come to Hillel looking to give their children an outstanding and attentive education in secular studies, all the while instilling in them Jewish values and identity,” Katz said. “What they understand and appreciate, perhaps after seeing incidents that have happened in outside school districts, is the power and benefit of a Hillel education and being in the environment of a Jewish day school.”
Katz is happy to report that at 190 preschoolers this fall, the Hillel Early Childhood Center is at capacity. And, with 73% of those rising preschool graduates remaining at Hillel this fall, there are so many kindergarteners that Hillel had to add another classroom to accommodate the four separate classes. Katz said that, in total, there are 390 students enrolled from kindergarten to Grade 8, bringing the total student count to just under 600 children.
From a facility standpoint, Katz said students, faculty and families can now take full advantage of the campus’ newly renovated outdoor spaces.
“Coming out of the pandemic, we realized just how important outdoor spaces were to education and for students’ physical as well as mental health,” Katz said. “We had a vision to create a robust, outdoor athletic facility that we view as an extension of learning spaces.”
From a facility and security standpoint, Katz described the addition of an emergency backup generator as well as the addition of security cameras and other security enhancements.
For decades, Katz said the school was plagued with power outages due to stormy weather. Even as storms increase and intensify with climate change, Katz said those days of the power flickering out and disrupting instruction time on campus should be over.
Another necessary reality, Katz said, was to bolster security on the campus. Hillel is increasing the number and sophistication of security cameras “to monitor every nook and cranny” of the campus’ interior and exterior. This fall, Hillel will also install a fence around the sides and back perimeter of the grounds.
Another project will restore the oldest structure on the campus — the little red schoolhouse, which is a historical landmark. Built in the mid 19th-century and known as the Fractional District Schoolhouse, the building that sits alongside Middlebelt Road will be treated to a needed restoration. Thanks to the generosity of several donors, Katz said there’s even a search on for an old-fashioned school bell to be mounted on top. The structure will retain its historical integrity, but with a few modern comforts, such as a screen monitor. The schoolhouse will serve as a multipurpose room for instructional and meeting purposes.
Even three years on since the pandemic, Katz said faculty are still observing long-term effects among its students.
“Even though we remained open during that time, it was a tough time for everyone,” Katz said. “Our main focus on those first two years went beyond education, and we were all on survival mode. I don’t like describing what we are seeing now as learning loss because that puts the onus and fault on the students. What we are seeing now is that the needs of our students are wide and diverse.”
In providing support for these needs, Katz said Hillel, as of last year, employed speech pathologists and occupational therapists, thanks to a grant provided by the Jewish Fund. They are mainly working with the youngest students on their literacy, socialization and self-sufficiency skills.
“We had these professionals with us part-time last year and hope this year to give them more hours to work with our students,” Katz said. “Their work has resulted in huge improvements for students coming out of the pandemic, who maybe just needed a little bit of help to catch up with letter and sound recognition in their reading. Overall, they have been very supportive for the social, academic and emotional needs of our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.