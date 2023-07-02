Fifth-Graders Co-Author New Book on Kindergarten Experiences

Beechview Elementary students partner with children’s author Andy Gutman.

Jewish children’s author Andy Gutman is back with a new book co-authored by a special group of budding writers. Released this June, My First Day of Kindergarten sees 12 Beechview Elementary fifth-graders sharing their personal stories of their kindergarten experience.

Through their storytelling, the Farmington Public School District cohort of students provide invaluable guidance and support to upcoming generations of kindergarteners who will one day read their book.

For Gutman, who has authored several children’s books in collaboration with students, My First Day of Kindergarten is another way to give back to the community. Like previous books, the new release has a fundraising element. All proceeds go directly to Beechview Elementary.

“The children wrote the stories over a period of several months,” Gutman, a Novi resident who has served on several BBYO boards and as a BBYO adviser, explains. “They worked with their advisers, mentors and teachers to help them with the stories.”

Once the stories were completed, they were edited and put together with graphic design to create the final book. Each student, Gutman says, chose a character from one of his previous books as the main character for their stories.

Sharing kindergarten stories was a theme created in collaboration with Beechview students and staff. The book was initially called The Kindness Project after Gutman’s book, Be Kind, but was later changed to its current title.

The original name hails from the inspiration for the writing project, as Beechview students and staff learned about Gutman’s work after reading Be Kind, a pre-COVID-19 release. Gutman was also in contact with a school staff member from their days as BBYO advisers.

Eventually, the writing project took hold, and it was determined that Beechview fifth-graders would tell stories about navigating the exciting and sometimes overwhelming world of entering school as a young kindergartener.

“Many of the children wrote about being nervous and afraid on their first day,” Gutman says. “There were themes about the wonderful teachers they met, the friendships they made and all that they learned.”

Despite getting editing help from adults, Gutman and Beechview staff made it a priority for the stories to retain the original voices of the students telling them. “The writing process was taking the imagination and written ideas from the students, while keeping their ideas and themes intact,” Gutman says.

Upon the book’s release, Beechview students took part in a book-signing ceremony where they proudly shared their work with classmates and parents. “Each of the 12 students is very proud and excited over accomplishing this great goal of being published authors,” Gutman describes. “It’s amazing to see them realize they can accomplish anything they set their minds to.”

Dollars raised from Amazon book sales, where the book is currently available for purchase, will help fund school programs and make sure that every kindergartener in the Farmington Public School District can receive a copy of My First Day of Kindergarten on their first day of school.

Gutman believes that inspiring young authors, especially at an early age, is critical to the future of storytelling. “Early success in storytelling and embracing the imagination of children can give them a love of reading and writing,” he says. “Seeing others embrace their stories and appreciate their efforts builds a sense of pride and accomplishment.”