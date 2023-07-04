Forgotten No More

Efforts to reclaim B’nai David Cemetery from blight continue to progress.

In the last almost-decade, the state of the B’nai David cemetery has greatly improved, but it still has an uncertain future.

Back in 2014, the cemetery, located on Van Dyke on the East Side of Detroit, had fallen into disrepair when Eva Goldman of Farmington Hills suggested cleaning up the cemetery for her bat mitzvah project. Twenty-five family members turned up to help and realized the project was much bigger than they imagined. At that point, her father, David Goldman, took it on as his own crusade.

Goldman spoke to the last B’nai David congregant to take care of the cemetery, Sol Chudnow, who’d been single-handedly trying to take care of the cemetery himself. Chudnow passed away in 2017.

“Sol agreed to give me the key and signed over the bank account, which comprised of $14,” Goldman said. “I reconstituted a board of directors and using the 501c3, began raising money … Each year, I’d raise just enough to cut the grass.”

One person he turned to was Hadar Grenadier, a former congregant of B’nai David whose wife’s family had been involved in the congregation for more than 100 years.

“I don’t physically do a lot but I’m happy to give or raise funds,” Grenadier said. “If we can’t take care of the people who passed away, to me that’s a blemish on the Jewish population.”

Before Goldman took the reins, the gated cemetery was locked and there was no clear way to get in. Goldman began officially opening the cemetery to family members twice yearly — around Rosh Hashanah and on Mother’s Day — and made himself available to unlock the cemetery at personal request by appointment.

Goldman also organized several community clean ups and volunteer groups, which had great participation until COVID hit. Since then, there have been only occasional smaller groups coming in to help. Still, the cemetery, which was granted historical status by the city of Detroit in 2016, has seen other improvements recently.

Chronicling History

During COVID, Ann Zaron, 75, of Farmington Hills took on a new hobby — photographing headstones.

She’d mostly been to Hebrew Memorial on Gratiot, but decided to try the B’nai David cemetery, where her aunt was buried. To her surprise, not only was it open, but Goldman was there, and the two struck up a conversation.

“I told David, ‘I’m available if you need a secretary,’ and he corrected me, ‘They call them admins now,’” remembered Zaron. “I explained that I love documentation and data entry … and David said, ‘Oh, could I use your help.”

Zaron has been a staple at B’nai David cemetery ever since and visits about three times a week. She single-handedly cleaned the entire back of the cemetery, picking up the trash and branches.

“It’s David who’s really cleaned it up. He has a vision and I’m just trying to help him,” Zaron said. “Now the weeds are under control, the grass is cut, the trees are trimmed. If you went there today, you’d say it was beautiful!”

The first burial at the cemetery was in 1903, and some of those older headstones are now illegible. Zaron has painstakingly gone through the graves, documenting who is buried where and making sure each has at minimum a plaque with a name and age of death. In doing so, she also found additional graves that were previously unaccounted for in the congregation’s records.

“When I first got the list from David, it was pretty weak. It had maybe 1,300 graves listed, and things didn’t always add up,” Zaron explained. “My aunt said a relative was buried there, but there was no record of her. I found 144 additional graves in the cemetery. That was exciting! My goal is to have everyone accounted for.”

Zaron uploaded her pictures of all the headstones on findagrave.com, an online database of cemetery records owned by ancestry.com. She’s sure that there are relatives out there who were delighted to find these previously unknown graves online.

Not only does Zaron document the graves, she also tries to learn the stories of the people buried there, pulling information from dusty records and old newspapers and uploads that information, too. For example, she discovered that one child was killed by a streetcar and another little girl was accidentally shot by a cousin.

“I talk to the children in the cemetery, say hi to them. Now I know some of their stories and that makes me feel closer to them. If their family doesn’t come to visit them, at least I do,” Zaron said.

About seven years ago, Goldman discovered that an unpaid storage unit in Detroit held relics from the B’nai David congregation.

Goldman cleared it out. “It was mostly siddurim and haggadot, but there was also a yahrzheit box, plaques which had hung on the synagogue,” said Goldman. He made efforts to locate the family members and began returning these plaques one by one. There are still about 500 left.

Beautifying the Area

“The cemetery is located in an interesting place, because it’s a sort of forgotten part of Detroit, on the east side,” Goldman said. “That’s an issue for people wanting to visit who are scared of the neighborhood.”

Part of the problem was the uninhabited short Marjorie street, immediately south of the cemetery, which over the years had turned into an illegal dumping ground.

“It had trash, boats, stolen cars, debris from contractors when they’re doing a remodel, a forest had popped up in the middle of it, it was a mess,” Goldman said.

Three years ago, Goldman personally purchased the nine lots on Marjorie Street that backed up to the cemetery and worked to clean up the space. He put in a huge garden, planting sunflowers and vegetables.

Goldman contacted The Greening of Detroit, a nonprofit urban forestry program that plants trees, which came out with volunteers and planted 34 Michigan native trees around the garden.

“Now it’s this cool place that helps bring some dignity back to the surrounding area of the cemetery,” Goldman said.

The beautiful new shady spot has become an asset to the cemetery and helped turn that entire otherwise rundown area around.

“You have to visit, especially when all the flowers are in bloom!” enthused Zaron. “It’s amazing, the work that David’s done.”

Federation Steps In

There are always new issues cropping up. Currently, it’s an infestation of woodchucks that have been crawling under the headstones. Zaron has been putting out traps, taking the captured woodchucks in her truck and releasing them in a wooded area far from the cemetery.

“She’s already caught 10 this year … Ann’s amazing, she’s a one-woman dynamo,” marveled Goldman.

As of last year, Goldman is hopeful that the Jewish Federation will be helpful with the cemetery’s tremendous upkeep effort long-term.

“It’s the community that needs to help the cemeteries in need,” Goldman said. “After we spoke, the Federation formed a committee of various professionals and lay leaders … They recently started an assessment to find out what all the local Jewish cemeteries needed now and what they might need in the future, and how much money would need to be raised to help.”

In the meantime, the Federation has already offered support with the grass cutting.

Ralph Zuckman, the now retired previous executive director of the Clover Hill Park Cemetery in Birmingham, who helped establish the Jewish Cemeteries Association of North America and the Greater Detroit Jewish Cemeteries Association, is also involved.

According to Zuckman, this is a common issue.

“What happened to B’nai David is not just symptomatic of the Detroit area, but it’s a problem nationwide where Jewish communities move away,” Zuckman said. “All Jewish cemeteries need to be taken care of and secure in their future; it’s simply kavod hamet (honoring the dead).”

For further information or to find out how to help, check out the Friends of B’nai David Cemetery on Facebook.