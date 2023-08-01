Guests are invited to create one-of-a-kind Judaica at Franklin Judaic Art Studio.

Rabbi Bentzi Geisinsky of Chabad of Bingham Farms noted the unique timing on the Jewish calendar when he welcomed the community gathered for the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the summer pop-up Franklin Judaic Art Studio in Franklin.

The opening of Franklin Judaic Art Studio fell during the three-week mourning period referred to as the Three Weeks that takes place annually between the 17th of Tammuz and the Ninth of Av, the saddest day of the Jewish year. Rabbi Bentzi illuminated that in Jewish custom, “When we observe mourning … we focus on the future.”

He continued, “As Jews, we are implored to not just do mitzvot, but rather to beautify mitzvot.”

At the Franklin Judaic Art Studio, guests can do exactly that. Guests can create beautiful one-of-a-kind Judaic art and ritual items to incorporate into their Jewish practice. Whether decorating a challah cover, a tzedakah box or mezuzah, visitors can pour their love and intention into beautiful keepsakes and gifts to bring home and incorporate into Jewish life and ritual.

As part of the daily morning prayers, Jewish people recite, “This is my G-d, and I will make Him a habitation, the G-d of my father, and I will ascribe to Him exaltation.” (Exodus 15:2) “The word habitation has also been translated by the sages as ‘I will beautify Him,’” Rabbi Bentzi explains. “This is the source for the concept of doing a mitzvah in the most beautiful way possible.”

The resident visual artist and art teacher of Franklin Judaic Art Studio is Marci Bratt Bykat. Marci turned to Spertus Institute for Jewish Learning and Leadership in response to the challenge of raising children in America with a full appreciation of their Jewish identity. She wrote her thesis on the vital need for each Jewish community to have a Jewish art center. In her words, such a center fosters “collaboration, curiosity and diverse perspectives.” It is bashert that Marci met the Rebbetzin Moussia Geisinsky to collaborate and create Franklin Judaic Art Studio.

Grateful to be part of the daily team at Franklin Judaic Art Studio, Emily Hersch shares, “One of the best parts of helping people create beautiful Judaica is also the opportunity to craft smiles one person at a time.”

The ceremonial red ribbon was cut by Michael Seltzer, Franklin Village Trustee.

Elated to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony together, Stephanie Zaft and Judy Rosen shared that they met Rabbi Bentzi and Rebbetzin Moussia more than 14 years ago before the founding of Chabad of Bingham Farms. Fun Judaic trivia: Stephanie is credited with writing the Chabad anthem “From 770 We’re Marching Out.” Judy’s grandfather Daniel Temschin immigrated from Ukraine and was one of the founders of Yeshiva Bais Yehudah.

Rebbetzin Moussia, Marci and Emily welcome all to come together and live the mitzvot with beauty and dedication at the summer pop-up Franklin Judaic Art Studio.

Regular hours at the studio are Sunday through Friday from noon-4 p.m. with extended hours on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Follow Franklin Judaic Art Studio on social media to learn of upcoming events and workshops Facebook: FranklinJudaicArtStudio Instagram: @judaicartstudio. Learn more about Franklin Judaic Art Studio and reserve your visit at JudaicArtStudio.org.

Photos by Yevgeniya Gazman