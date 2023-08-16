Franklin’s successful Summer Block Party hosted by Main Street Franklin, will return to downtown Franklin on Wednesday, August 23, from 5:30 – 9 PM.
Featured events include the Sean Blackman Trio (back for year three), food trucks, craft cocktails by Tangerine Wine, free popcorn and water and the Bloomfield Hills High School Drumline. For the kids, Arts and Scraps will return with sustainable kids’ projects, the popular Touch-a-Truck, a caricature artist, henna, an ice cream truck and more! Mickey Redmond, former professional hockey player and color commentator for the Detroit Redwings will be the featured guest and sign autographs. All event proceeds benefit the Main Street Franklin Fund, a 501 C3 non-profit.
“This event was originally conceived during COVID summer of 2020, to bring attention to our women-owned independent business owners,” said Susan Goldstrom, Interim Economic Development Director for the Village of Franklin.
“The overwhelming response we had with over five hundred people attending, and merchants reporting their best sales day ever, showed us that the greater community supports this effort, and enjoys being in our quaint, historic downtown,” said Goldstrom. “We are bringing back all the best features from last year’s event with some new additions – we know it will be another great event!”
The Franklin Judaic Art Studio, located at 32751 Franklin Rd, is a pop-up business recently added to the roster of unique businesses in downtown Franklin.
Main Street Frankin is one of the many Main Street organizations throughout Oakland County, the State of Michigan, and the country that advocates on behalf of downtown business communities, creating economic development opportunities vis-a-vis historic preservation. The mission of Main Street Franklin is to create a viable, safe, walkable, healthy, and dynamic downtown community.
RSVP to the Summer Block Party here https://bit.ly/3D5BTZU . Learn more about Franklin businesses at mainstreetfranklinmi.com.
