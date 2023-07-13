New board members and leadership also elected during annual meeting.

At its June 20 Annual Meeting, Hebrew Free Loan leaders met to cap a year of growth and financial support by honoring donors and electing new Board members and leadership for 2023-2025.

The donors honored included family members of those who recently established the following named funds at HFL: the Marilyn Berman Memorial Fund, the Carolyn and James Bellinson Education Loan Fund, the Acher Ben-Moche Memorial Education Fund, the Marvin and Betty Danto Family Education Fund, the Gil and Ellen deMarrais Memorial Education Fund, the Michael and Cathy Graub Education Fund, the Ruth and Irwin (z”l) Kahn Education Fund, the Lisa and Danny Klein Family Education Fund, the Edward and Paula Schonberg Education Fund and the Dr. Charles Tenner Family Education Fund.

Hebrew Free Loan also welcomed new board members Lauren Daitch, Randall Fogelman, Rabbi David Furman, Nechama Soloff and John Teweles. Previous board members Dr. Steven Arbit and Barbara Zaltz returned to the board for new terms.

Newly elected Executive Committee members include President, Dr. Allen Berman; Vice Presidents, Jonathan Sterling, Ralph McDowell and Nita Cohen; Treasurer, Susan Hodess; and Secretary, Dr. Jonathan Fellows. David Kramer, whose term as president concluded at the Annual Meeting, joins a distinguished list of past presidents extending back 128 years.

Hebrew Free Loan, an agency with a storied history in local Jewish life, was established in Detroit and chartered with the State of Michigan in 1895. The agency offers interest-free loans to Jewish residents across Michigan for a host of needs that encompass all of life’s milestones.

To learn more, visit www.hfldetroit.org.