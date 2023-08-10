Mazel Tov!
Eric Frehsée, president of the Tamaroff Group with dealerships in both Southfield and Roseville, has been named to the Automotive News 40 Under 40 list for 2023. He is a third-generation dealership executive in Oakland County, and his grandfather, Marvin Tamaroff, first founded the dealership in Southfield in 1969.
Rabbi Aaron Starr of Congregation Shaarey Zedek in Southfield and Rabbi Arianna Silverman of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue recently completed their four-year course of study with the Shalom Hartman Institute, earning the title Senior Hartman Rabbinic Fellow. Their program – the Rabbinic Leadership Institute offers an elite cadre of 25 North American rabbis the highest levels of Jewish learning, equipping them to meet contemporary challenges with ever-increasing intellectual and moral sophistication. RLI significantly impacts the quality of contemporary Jewish life in North America by training exceptional rabbis of all denominations to serve as profound spiritual and intellectual leaders.
