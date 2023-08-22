Higher Hopes! is once again partnering with Famous Dave’s for a Labor Day BBQ on Friday, Sept. 1.
This event will provide 1,000 Detroit families with everything needed for a delicious Labor Day weekend BBQ, including pork, spices, sauces, sides, and watermelon. In addition, each family will be provided with energy efficient lightbulbs, courtesy of DTE Energy, to help offset energy bills.
“This event proved very popular when we introduced it in 2021, and we’re pleased to be bringing it back for a third year,” says Bill Birndorf, founder of Higher Hopes! “As always, with any big event like this, it’s volunteers that make the difference. We’re asking the community to support us by giving a couple hours of their time to help assemble and pass out the meals and essentials kits. Interested people can e-mail volunteer@higherhopesdetroit.org to get involved. The Famous Dave’s mascot Wilbur may be making an appearance.”
“We rely solely on donations to support the families in our program. To that end, the Fetter Family Foundation will be matching all donations made before the event up to $20,000. This will help us buy all the items needed for our annual Thanksgiving meal as well as the new program we are starting with Blessings in a Backpack for the 2023-24 school year. “
Tax deductible donations can be made by visiting higherhopesdetroit.org/donation.
