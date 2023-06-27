School boosters and alumni celebrated at annual gala.

More than 400 people enjoyed an evening of live entertainment, a silent auction and raffle, and a strolling dinner at Hillel’s beautiful campus at Hillel Day School’s Annual Gala on May 21. The highlights of the evening included Paula and Louis Glazier receiving the 2023 Dream Maker Award, Todd Fink receiving the Rabbi Jacob E. Segal (z’’l) Award, and Greg Kaplan, a 2000 Hillel graduate, receiving Hillel’s Distinguished Alumni Award.

The Glaziers were recognized for the transformative difference they have made through their ongoing support of Hillel Day School. Lou co-chaired the historic $13 million capital campaign that added 28,000 square feet to the school and created the middle school wing, media center, chapel, science wing and renovated administrative offices. He was also instrumental in arranging for the installation of the traffic light in front of the school. Now, he and Paula are the lead gifters for the renovation of Hillel’s historic Little Red School House.

Paula, recipient of Federation’s William Davidson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020, has been a committed volunteer for Hillel, Bookstock, the Jewish Fund and many other Jewish organizations. She is a past-president of Federation’s Women’s Philanthropy and Michigan’s Women’s American ORT and is the president of American Friends of ALYN Hospital.

The Glaziers thanked Hillel for the impact it has made on the lives of their daughters, Ilana Glazier (Lowell Schmeltz) and Mindy (Jesse) Civan, and grandchildren (Benji, Ryan and Kobi Schmeltz who attended Hillel and Rena, Aviva and Noah Civan who attended Jewish day school in Philadelphia) and emphasized the importance of supporting Hillel so that it can remain a jewel in our Jewish community for generations to come.

Todd Fink was recognized for overseeing the transformation of Hillel’s facility, helping bring the IDEA Collaborative, MakerSpace, new science, art and music studios, prototyping and audio/visuals studios, new cafeteria, new kitchens, and the learning community wings, and building the school’s endowment during his tenure as president of the board of trustees. Fink, parent to Maddie, Aerin and Andrew, all past Hillel students, reflected on the difference Hillel has made on his life and emphasized that investing in Hillel works to create graduates who are mensches and able to succeed in high school, college and beyond.

Greg Kaplan, senior vice president of Newfront, an insure-tech company, was recognized for blending his Jewish values and his commitment to diversity initiatives with his professional endeavors. He credited Hillel with instilling the confidence and courage that he could be anything he set his mind to and shaping him with Jewish values of tzedakah, tikkun olam and chesed that are core of how he lives his life today.

Eighth-grade speaker Marni Levine’s remarks equated her experiences at Hillel to a scrapbook and shared photos and memories that encapsulated Hillel’s core Jewish values of Ve-Ahavta (a personal relationship with God), Talmud Torah (education), Kedusha (holiness), Tzionut (Zionism), K’lal Yisrael (unity of the Jewish people), Tikkun Olam (perfecting the world) and Derekh Eretz (treating each other with respect).

Hillel thanked its attendees and supporters, including the organizations and individuals who sponsored the Gala, who allow the school to fulfill its mission of helping families provide a Hillel education, regardless of their ability to pay.

If you would like to honor the Glaziers, Fink, Kaplan or support Hillel, go to hillelday.org/giving/annual-fund.