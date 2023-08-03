Detroit previously hosted the Games in 1984, 1990, 1998, 2008, 2014 and 2019.
The JCC Maccabi Games are coming back to Detroit.
Jewish teen athletes from across the world will be here July 28 through Aug. 2, 2024, to not just compete in sports, but also to participate in social, cultural and religious activities.
Amy Meisner from the host Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit is the games director. Co-chairs Karen Gordon, Franci Silver and Justin Jacobs are three of the hundreds of volunteers who are needed to plan and run the Detroit Games.
A 40-50 member Detroit Games steering committee also is made up of volunteers. There are some spots to fill on the committee.
Detroit last hosted the Games in 2019. By all accounts, it was a huge success.
“I had so many people tell me it was the best or one of the best Maccabi Games they’ve ever attended,” said Gordon, who has been an athlete, coach, delegation head, games director and co-chair during her nearly 40-year affiliation with the Games.
Meisner is new to the Games, but she has plenty of folks with years of Games experience she can rely on.
“Thankfully, there’s a wealth of knowledge out there,” she said.
This will be the seventh time Detroit has hosted the Games, the most of any city, during the Games’ 41-year history. Houston, which also will be a host city next year, will host for the sixth time, second only to the Motor City.
Detroit previously hosted the Games in 1984, 1990, 1998, 2008, 2014 and 2019.
Here are some numbers to digest for the 2024 Games in Detroit:
• About 800 visiting athletes are expected.
• About 150-200 local athletes will participate.
• About 800 volunteers will help plan and run the Games.
• About 350-400 host families are needed, housing a minimum of two athletes per household.
Locations for the opening ceremony and sports venues for the Detroit Games haven’t been determined yet, although Meisner said many sports sites probably will be the same as in previous years.
“We don’t have any contracts signed yet, but we’ve had very good feedback from past hosts so far,” she said.
These competitions are expected to be held in Detroit next year: Boys 16U baseball; boys 14U, boys 16U and girls 16U basketball; boys 16U ice hockey; boys 14U, boys 16U, girls 14U and girls 16U soccer; girls 16U volleyball; dance; golf; swimming; tennis; and table tennis. There also will be a star reporter competition.
Meisner said she should know later this summer which delegations will be coming to Detroit.
Athletes ages 13-16 as of July 31, 2024, can compete in Detroit. Meisner said there are discussions about allowing Detroit athletes who are 12 or 17 to participate.
There will be something new for the Detroit Games in 2024. Israeli shaliach (emissaries) will come here this fall and dedicate themselves to the Games.
They’ll be members of the Detroit Games staff and put on Jewish and Israeli programs throughout the year and during the Games.
The Games are slowly recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused cancellations in 2020 and 2021.
There was a revival last August in San Diego, with a smaller-than-usual number of participants because of continuing concerns with COVID and strict rules for participation because the pandemic was still a part of everyday life.
Each of the approximately 1,500 athletes and 300 coaches in more than 60 delegations from across the world had to have two negative COVID tests within 72 hours of traveling to San Diego.
And everyone — including about 1,200 volunteers and 600 host families — had to be vaccinated and boosted.
Protocols were in place for any Games participant testing positive for COVID in San Diego.
Eighteen Detroit athletes competed in San Diego. There are about 40 Detroit athletes competing in Israel and Ft. Lauderdale this year.
More than 1,500 athletes ages 12-16 are expected to be in Houston for those Games from Aug. 4-9, 2024. The host JCC is the Evelyn Rubenstein JCC, which has added and updated its facilities since Houston last hosted the Games a dozen years ago.
To follow the Detroit Games on social media, check out JCCMaccabiDetroit on Instagram. A Facebook account also will be set up.
Interested in being an athlete, volunteer, host family or sponsor for the Detroit Games? Send an email to jccmaccabi@jccdet.org or call the JCC at (248) 661-1000 and ask for Meisner or assistant Games director Maya Gurfinkel.
