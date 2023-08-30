Hear from experts Sept. 12 at Temple Beth El.
As Russia’s war with Ukraine drags into its second year, AJC/JCRC Detroit is pleased to partner with the European Leadership Network (ELNET) to explain how European nations are looking to Israel for answers on how to cope with war and hostility close to their borders at a lunch and learn lecture: “Europe-Israel Relations: The War in Ukraine and Beyond” at noon, Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Township.
For more information or to register by Sept. 6, email Melissa Gould at gould@jcrcajc.org.
ELNET is a 15-year-old nonprofit organization focused on strengthening Israeli-European relations and has offices in Berlin, Brussels, London, Paris, Tel Aviv and Warsaw, each headed by top-tier professionals with the diplomatic expertise and connections to bring European policymakers to Israel on delegations, create vital strategic dialogues, and build bridges based on shared democratic values and interests. For more information go to www.elnetwork.eu
Although most of Europe is reachable to Israel via a short flight, according to ELNET, fewer than 10 percent of European legislators have visited Israel. But that number is changing as European leaders are beginning to appreciate the strategic security, military and resilience resources Israel has to offer to those countries that share a border with Russia.
According to ELNET officials, since Russia invaded Ukraine, countries across Europe have a heightened sense of vulnerability and increasingly look to Israel for advanced military equipment and air defense.
“Europe today is a very different place than it was before the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said David Siegel, president, Friends of ELNET, who will be one of the speakers. “The entire continent has woken up to a warlike situation that they have not experienced since World War II and the Cold War. While it’s been many decades for Europeans, this is something that Israelis must confront on a nearly daily basis. Many of these countries — particularly Germany — have never confronted needs like missile defense, early warning or border security. They need to learn about resilience and how to organize their civil society to adjust to this new era of reality they find themselves in now. And they are turning increasingly to Israel for answers and resources.”
Siegel is a former Israeli diplomat involved in foreign policy formulation including as Consul General to the Southwest United States. He served as the chief of staff to Israel’s deputy minister of Foreign Affairs, director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Organizations Department and chief of staff to three of Israel’s ambassadors to the United States.
Siegel said that ELNET in recent years has brought delegations from over 30 European nations to visit Israel. Though ELNET was established 15 years ago — long before Russia’s war with Ukraine — its mission of demonstrating the value of European-Israeli ties has become more apparent because of the war.
Also speaking at the lunch and learn will be Marta Kubica, ELNET’s CEO for Central and Eastern Europe. Kubica’s Warsaw office recently expanded to cover a larger territory in the region to promote Israel’s defense technologies as well as innovative solutions in crisis management for the benefit of Ukrainian refugees and community resilience in CEE. Kubica, who spent much of her career working in U.S. Embassies in Israel and Poland, will discuss how these efforts are having an impact on both humanitarian and diplomatic levels.
“What we are seeing now between Israel and Europe is history in the making,” Siegel said. “When Israel was reborn after the Holocaust, it asked for the help of many countries to rebuild. Now, it is European countries — including, most ironically, Germany — that are asking the Jewish state for help in terms of defense, technology, trade, and above all, mental resiliency.”
