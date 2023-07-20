Jewish Senior Life Annual Meeting focuses on theme for upcoming year, the power of purpose.

Jewish Senior Life of Metropolitan Detroit held its Annual Board of Directors Meeting at Harriett & Ben Teitel Apartments in Oak Park on Tuesday, June 27. Sixty-five guests attended, including the nonprofit organization’s officers, executives, staff members, award recipients, agency partners and community members.

Jewish Senior Life (JSL) has six inclusive residential communities with a continuum of care on its two campuses in West Bloomfield and Oak Park where older adults enjoy innovative programs, activities and services that enhance their lives, nurture a sense of community and foster meaningful connections while embracing Jewish values.

Jewish Senior Life’s theme for the upcoming year, the Power of Purpose, was highlighted throughout the event. JSL Board President Mark Kowalsky related that he and his family have been involved with and impacted by the agency and its predecessors for six decades, helping to shape his own life values, priorities and purpose.

Kowalsky identified six goals for the upcoming year, including continuing to meet JSL’s mission; ensuring the community is aware of its services and high level of care; listening to residents and the community at large to build upon and implement new services; continuing efforts to retain and attract exemplary staff members; coordinating with the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit and sister agencies to ensure the needs of senior adults are being met; and staying abreast of national trends in senior care.

JSL CEO Nancy Heinrich shared how serving older adults has given her purpose as has helping residents find and embrace their unique purpose within each community.

She spoke about exciting updates at the various buildings, including current apartment renovations at the Fleischman and Meer Residences, expanding the patio and garden in the Meer courtyard, and the upcoming completion of the expanded Hechtman Residence dining room, which will allow all residents to enjoy their meals together.

Dr. Charley Silow received the agency’s Sandra and Alfred I. Sherman Award for his work and the transformative impact he has made in the lives of Holocaust survivors, and Jennifer Peterson, financial coordinator in Jewish Senior Life’s Certified Occupancy Specialist Workshop, was presented with the Michael Cloonan Award, nominated by her peers for her hard work, dedication and passion.

The Ravitz Foundation, which has granted crucial support to the agency since 2012 and has helped JSL provide kosher meals at its HUD-subsidized communities, was honored as well with JSL’s Award of Excellence.

Jewish Senior Life’s 2023/2024 slate of members on its board of directors were installed and include Joanne Aronovitz, Mark Berke (newly elected), Gayle Burstein, Brad Feldman, Carol Weintraub Fogel, Kenneth Goss (past president), Judy Herman, Barbara Horowitz, Nancy Reed, Dr. Rob Robbins, Jack Rothenberg, Karen Rubenfire (newly elected), Lowell Salesin, Neil Satovsky, Jason Tisdale and Michael Wolfe. Departing board members are Allison Klein, Warren Frenkel and Andrea Teitel. The nonprofit’s 2023/2024 NextGEN representative is Gabe Scharg.

To learn more about Jewish Senior Life, visit www.jslmi.org.