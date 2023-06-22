Last year’s event raised $200,000 for the Lois and Milton Y. Zussman Activity Center/Clubhouse.

Get your golf clubs out, start practicing your swing and get ready to give back.

The annual Lois Zussman Golf Classic, which raises money for Gesher Human Service’s Lois and Milton Y. Zussman Activity Center/Clubhouse, returns on Monday, July 17, at Franklin Hills Country Club.

Last year’s event raised $200,000 for the Clubhouse, which provides enrichment, educational and employment opportunities for adults living with mental health challenges and intellectual development disabilities.

The event itself was started about 20 years ago by the Zussmans. After Lois passed away in 2015, the outing was named in her memory. Milt passed away in August 2022, about a month after last year’s golf outing, so this year’s event will honor both of their lives.

The event starts with lunch in the late morning and is highlighted by an 18-hole scramble. There will be an auction in the evening along with a reception and dinner, with prices including a chance to win a golf trip for four to St. Andrews in Scotland.

Eric Adelman, Gesher’s executive vice president and chief advancement officer, says the event is full of fun with a crowd of folks coming together for a great cause in the Zussman Activity Center/Clubhouse, one of Gesher’s flagship programs.

“It provides a wonderful, meaningful opportunity for folks with mental health challenges to realize their dreams, to build community, to build skills and confidence in moving toward independence, getting a job and living the life they’d like,” Adelman said of the program. “And having a welcoming place where they can learn and grow and build community is really the fulfillment of our mission.”

Adelman says the Zussman Activity Center/Clubhouse allows Gesher to serve as the bridge to hope and opportunity for folks with mental health challenges in our community.

“The need continues to grow as we start to move stigma away and talk more about mental health challenges. In making sure folks can get into care and support when they need it, programs like this are even more important,” he said.

Last year’s golf outing attracted its usual attendance of about 120 golfers. Generous sponsors are a major reason for the consistent six-figure fundraising figure.

Adelman hopes attendees have a good time, learn a little something about Gesher, understand they’ve contributed to making some folks’ lives better, and have some additional awareness and knowledge that some of our neighbors, friends and family are living with mental health challenges.

“And at the end of the day, they want the same opportunities and hopes that everybody else in our community has, and thanks to programs and events like this, folks can get it,” Adelman adds.

To buy tickets, see sponsor benefits and learn more, visit jvshumanservices.org/events/golf-classic/.