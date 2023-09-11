“These programs are designed to promote recovery, enhance mobility and improve the overall quality of life for inpatient residents and outpatient individuals.”
With new ownership and a new name, the Marvin & Betty Danto Family Health Care Center in West Bloomfield is expanding its services and enhancing the West Bloomfield facility to create a warm and welcoming environment that better serves residents and their families.
The facility is now managed by Preferred Care Michigan, a local company owned by Yoni Klein, new owner of the Danto center.
“As a local community member, I feel blessed with this remarkable opportunity to serve our senior population,” said Klein.
The Marvin & Betty Danto Family Health Care Center now offers convenient, accessible transportation services for patients and residents. This ensures individuals can get to and from outside appointments and removes barriers to receiving necessary care.
To meet the diverse needs of patients, Marvin & Betty Danto Health Care Family Center now offers a comprehensive range of in-house and outpatient physical and occupational therapy services provided by highly skilled therapists using state-of-the-art equipment. “These programs are designed to promote recovery, enhance mobility and improve the overall quality of life for inpatient residents and outpatient individuals,” Klein said.
To improve communication with those individuals, the center has hired Sarah Rosenzweig, LMSW, to fill the new position of community liaison. As a vital contact point for families and providers, she will facilitate effective communication, address concerns and provide regular updates about residents.
“I’m proud to be Danto’s first community liaison and promise to work diligently to help our center reflect the light and love of our wonderful residents and dedicated staff members, who are valuable assets to Jewish senior life and our community at large,” said Rosenzweig.
To provide an inviting and comfortable atmosphere that promotes healing and overall well-being, the facility will undergo significant improvements, including renovated common areas and patient rooms.
Because nutrition is an important component of health and healing, Danto will offer an updated kosher menu from its kitchen, newly certified by the Council of Orthodox Rabbis of Greater Detroit and supervised by the Vaad Harabonim of Detroit.
For more information, contact Kevin Copeland, Admissions Director at (248) 788-5300.
