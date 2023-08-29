He’s the main guest on the new collaboration between Federation and the JN: the FedRadio Detroit podcast.
In the latest episode of the podcast FedRadio Detroit, co-hosts Sam Dubin and Beverly Liss sit down with the Honorable Bernard A. Friedman to talk about his journey as a judge, some of his most memorable cases and the impact his Judaism has had on his career.
Friedman, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as a U.S. District Judge for the Eastern District of Michigan in June 1988, might have seemed unlikely to make the bench in his younger years. Friedman, in his characteristic rapid-fire way of speaking, describes himself as a poor student, “the last of his class” in high school. Given his poor record, he was not accepted by any university. By chance, he stopped by the former Detroit College of Law (which affiliated with Michigan State University in 1995) and discovered it was relatively easy to apply.
He filled out a very short application, was admitted even though he had not earned an undergraduate degree and with lots of hard work and study, well, the rest, as they say, is history. Friedman said he probably is the only judge to sit on a federal bench who never earned an undergraduate degree.
“I don’t know anybody who’s been to law school that doesn’t close their eyes and imagine they’re a district judge,” he said on the podcast before sharing a story about how he — a lifelong liberal Democrat — became an “accidental Republican,” which led to his appointment to the bench.
He credits the support of the Jewish community, including the help of Republican activist Ed Levy and philanthropist David Hermelin “who knew Joe Biden who was the head of the Judiciary Committee” for the opportunity for the appointment.
“At that time, it didn’t really matter whether a judge was Republican or Democrat,” Friedman said. “Now, it seems politics is more important than competency.”
He spoke of the current Supreme Court and said he’s “seen it swing both ways,” but has never seen it swing so far.
“Term limits aren’t the answer,” he said. “It will take time to get out of it.”
Equal Protection Under the Law
Judge Friedman’s said his abiding belief in equal protection under the law played a role in two of his more memorable cases.
One case involved a challenge to the affirmative action program designed to increase diversity at the University of Michigan Law School. In the other case, a lesbian couple sued to overturn Michigan’s ban on same-sex marriage.
In the affirmative action case, he ruled against the University of Michigan program, issuing what would be described as a conservative opinion. The other was a liberal opinion in which he held that the ban on same-sex marriage approved by Michigan voters was unconstitutional.
He decided both cases on the same principle: the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that provides for “equal protection under the law.”
It’s as simple as that, he said.
FedRadio Partners with the Jewish News
Hear more about those two cases from Judge Friedman, who shares stories about his life, his Judaism and his advice for young lawyers on the latest episode of FedRadio Detroit —now collaborating with the Jewish News on content and guests.
As part of a new collaboration with the JN, Sam Dubin also talks to Aaron and Winnie Krieger, a couple married 70 years who were recently featured in the JN’s “How We Met” series.
Federation and the Jewish News will collaborate on future episodes of FedRadio Detroit, as well, sharing stories and bringing them to the community via print and podcast.
Listen to the latest episode of Fed RadioDetroit at myjewishdetroit.org/category/fedradiodetroit.
