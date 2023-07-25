Approximately 8,000 Jews lived in Denmark when the Nazis invaded on April 9, 1940, and took over the country.

During a recent tour of the Zekelman Holocaust Center, Mike Smith, president of the Danish Brotherhood Organization in Michigan, donated $35,000 to the Center in memory of heroic Danish citizens who saved their Jewish brethren.

About 20 members of the Danish Brotherhood, a fraternal organization founded over 100 years ago to assist Danes coming to the United States, were in attendance, as was Dave Christensen, the Danish Consul in Michigan.

Why Were the Danes Remarkable During the Holocaust?

Approximately 8,000 Jews lived in Denmark when the Nazis invaded on April 9, 1940, and took over the country. The Germans considered the Danes their ethnic equals and allowed the Danes to run the country as before the invasion.

During the Nazi occupation of Denmark, the Danes did not allow discrimination against their Jewish citizens. In August of 1943, the Nazis decided to arrest and deport the entire Jewish population to Nazi concentration camps. The Jews were to be taken on Oct. 1, 1943, the first night of Rosh Hashanah, because the Nazis believed that the Jews would all be at their homes.

Seventy-two hours before the Nazis launched their campaign against Danish Jews, Jewish citizens received a secret warning. First, arrangements were made with Sweden, a neutral nation, to accept Danish Jews. Then the Danish population went to work and hid almost their entire Jewish population in private homes, churches and hospitals, and secreted them to the Danish coast, where more than 300 private boats made more than 1,000 trips, ferrying the Jews across the narrow strait separating Denmark from Sweden.

Unfortunately, 580 Jews were unable to leave, but they were not deported to death camps. Rather, they were sent to Theresienstadt, where all but 51 survived as a result of the pressure the Danish government placed on the Nazis.

In the end, the citizens of Denmark saved 90% of their Jewish citizens. As a result, the entire Danish population was recognized as “Righteous Among the Nations” by Yad Vashem in Jerusalem. Denmark is the only nation to have been so honored by Yad Vashem.

What is equally remarkable is that when Danish-Jewish citizens returned to Denmark after the Shoah, they found their homes and their businesses perfectly maintained and the synagogue and all their Jewish relics preserved. The Danes are a truly remarkable people; had other people in other countries made similar choices, there may not have been a Holocaust.

Bernie Mindell is a docent at the Zekelman Holocaust Center in Farmington Hills.