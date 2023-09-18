Coalition for Black & Jewish Unity adds NAACP as a partner.
The Coalition for Black & Jewish Unity, a local partnership between the Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC, the Council of Baptist Pastors, the Anti-Defamation League and the Urban League, announced the addition of a new partner, the Michigan NAACP, Michigan Conference division.
Among its standard programming, the Coalition hosts a number of annual programs, including such signature events as a “Freedom Seder” during Passover, which has been held the past two years at Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s residence, and a church-hosted MLK event each January. The Coalition also organized a civil rights trip to historic sites down South in the spring of 2023.
With the troubling uptick in hate crimes in America — particularly those targeting Blacks and Jews — the group is committed to unity in the fight against white supremacy. As the organization frequently quotes Dr. King, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re all in the same boat now.”
Rabbi Asher Lopatin, JCRC/AJC’s executive director, expressed excitement of the Coalition to welcome the Michigan NAACP. “On behalf of all the Coalition partners, we are delighted to welcome such an esteemed group who share our passion and commitment to the values which we all hold so dear.”
Pastor Jean Overman, the religious chair of the Michigan Conference of the NAACP, already sits on the Advisory Council of the Coalition and is also excited to get started as a partner capacity.
“In the plan of our existence, the collective voice of faith resonates as an unbreakable cord, forging pathways of hope, inspiring change and humanity’s greatest aspirations, leading to our limitless possibility. We are our Brother’s Keeper,” she said.
To contact the Coalition for Black & Jewish Unity, email Tamara Lopes at lopes@jcrcajc.org or call her at (248) 642-5393. Provided by the JCRC/AJC.
