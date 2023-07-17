The Platform, led by Max Fisher’s son-in-law, maintains minority stake.

The ornate Fisher Building has been called Detroit’s biggest art object.

The 28-story Art Deco masterpiece exudes Detroit history — from the Fisher brothers who built it in 1928, to another Fisher — the late Max Fisher — who owned it and maintained his office there. And now to its new owner, Michigan State University’s $4 billion endowment.

The Fisher, as the office building and theater are known by many, symbolizes the city’s industrial past as well as current efforts to revitalize the business, residential and cultural district that surrounds it. The building towers over the former General Motors headquarters across West Grand Boulevard (renamed Cadillac Place in 2002) and remains the New Center neighborhood’s signature structure.

The adjacent Albert Kahn Building, which opened in 1931 as the New Center Building, was renamed in 1988 in honor of renowned architect Albert Kahn, whose firm designed the Fisher Building; it was sold to developers Adam Lutz and Matthew Sosin in 2018 and redeveloped as apartments.

On June 13, MSU and The Platform, a Detroit-based developer, announced that the endowment and the MSU Federal Credit Union had bought an 89% stake in the building and adjacent properties; the price is estimated at about $26 million. The Platform retains an 11% minority stake.

For MSU, ownership of the Fisher is intended as more than a passive investment, but rather an anchor to the university’s growing presence in Detroit’s civic, medical and educational communities. The East Lansing-based university has partnered with Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Pistons to develop, over the next decade, a $2.5 billion complex located near the current Henry Ford Hospital that includes a new hospital, the Detroit Pistons headquarters and training center, medical research center, residential and recreational projects.

MSU said it “anticipates supporting an array of educational, administrative and community-facing functions within the Fisher Building, while the MSU Research Foundation plans to open a start-up incubator inside the Fisher Building later this year.”

Philip Zecher, MSU endowment’s chief investment officer, noted that a month and a half earlier, the university’s endowment joined The Platform, the managing partner of the Fisher Building, in a $38.2 million project to repurpose the onetime Studebaker plant at 411 Piquette into rental apartments. That structure, aimed for workforce housing — renters who wouldn’t otherwise qualify for government affordable programs — is slated to open in 2024.

“Piquette Flats allows us to repurpose this important historic building and provide affordable housing options for a diverse range of city residents,” said Peter Cummings, CEO of The Platform. Cummings noted that housing project’s location at Milwaukee Junction “is the birthplace of the U.S. auto industry where, in the early 20th century, manufacturers sprang up around the Milwaukee and Grand Trunk railroad lines.”

Interim MSU President Teresa K. Woodruff said MSU has been working “for decades with partners in Detroit to support economic development, advance the arts, transform schools, improve health and sustain the environment.

“This new investment signals our continued intent to be part of Detroit’s storied history and vibrancy,” she said.

The historic Fisher Building’s future didn’t look bright eight years ago when a group led by The Platform and Cummings, and Redico LLC, bought the office structure and adjoining property out of foreclosure for $12 million.

Though a great deal of development was taking place Downtown led by Dan Gilbert and the Quicken organization, years of declining occupancy, the exit of GM from New Center and the need for capital improvements had forced the Farbman Group real estate organization to return the property to its lenders.

According to an account in the Detroit Free Press, the Farbman Group had bought the building from TriZec Hahn in 2001 for $31 million.

“The New Center area had gone through some tough times,” said Cummings. “I thought in order for New Center to come back, the Fisher Building had to come back.”

With New York-based HFZ Capital real estate group and Rheal Capital Management, The Platform spent roughly $30 million over the next eight years making improvements to the building’s antiquated heating and cooling systems, replacing elevators, restoring artwork in the arcade, refurbishing a marble façade and lately adding brass entrance doors.

Cummings said The Platform was able to double occupancy of the building from 2015, which today stands at between 65% and 70%. In 2021 the building was put on sale, about the time HFZ Capital ran into legal and financial trouble at a number of its other projects.

Cummings credits Mark Davidoff, who serves as CEO of the family office of Max Fisher and a senior adviser to The Platform, for attracting the attention of MSU’s Zecher, who then spotted an opportunity for the university to deepen its commitment in Detroit.

In addition to MSU’s commitment to New Center, the University of Michigan recently raised its stake in Detroit as well. In March, the university committed to a $250 million research and innovation center in partnership with real estate billionaire Stephen Ross. Ross is donating $100 million to the center. The new research and innovation center will become part of a $1.5 billion project in collaboration between Ross and the Ilitch family to develop a 50-block area north of Downtown in the vicinity of Little Caesar’s Arena.

Serendipitously, MSU’s purchase of the Fisher Building and Ross’ investments in Downtown share ancestral threads to another former owner of the building, the late philanthropist Max Fisher: Cummings is Fisher’s son-in-law; Ross is Fisher’s nephew.

Max Fisher, arguably the Detroit Jewish community’s most generous benefactor, bought the Fisher Building in 1962 for $10.3 million and sold it in 1974; he maintained his office on the 27th floor until his death in 2005 at the age of 96.

A few of Max Fisher’s visitors may have presumed that the building was named for him. In fact, an entirely unrelated family, the seven Fisher brothers — of Fisher Body coachbuilding fame — spent $3 million to construct it. The money derived from the proceeds of the sale of Fishers’ company to GM. The brothers hired Albert Kahn to design the structure, which featured a golden roof and was named by the Architectural League the most beautiful commercial building of 1928.

Originally, the Fishers envisaged three office towers; the Great Depression negated the plan. The Fisher was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

Cummings also occupied an office in The Fisher until 2005, near his father-in-law’s. “I think about Max a lot,” he said. “I am mindful that if he could see what was happening, he would want me to do a really good job making sure” that the building’s next chapter will be as transformative, positive and inspirational as possible for MSU and the city.