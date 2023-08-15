Suicide Prevention Center Approved Near Ann Arbor.
On 75 acres of wooded land in Superior Township, a safe space for young adults struggling with depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts is becoming a reality.
After a lengthy battle, Superior Township trustees voted 5-2 in mid-July to approve the campus for Garrett’s Space, a suicide prevention nonprofit founded in honor of Garrett Halpert, a Jewish community member who lost his life to suicide in 2017 at age 23.
Currently, Garrett’s Space offers online therapy and some in-person group therapy for young adults, but the Superior Township campus will give the nonprofit a chance to expand its services to include residential treatment for people ages 18-28.
Garrett’s Space was also the recent recipient of a $4 million federal funding seed.
Plans for the center come at a critical time when an estimated more than one in 10 youths in the U.S. experience severe depression that impacts their ability to function. Suicide is also the second leading cause of death for youth and young adults ages 10-24 years in Michigan.
Unlike traditional psychiatric facilities, Garrett’s Space will be surrounded by nature — as Garrett loved to be — and peaceful, tranquil surroundings. On the campus will be a 32-room private residence center, studio space and areas for day programming, including yoga and meditation.
Still, not everyone was in favor of moving forward with the space.
Garrett’s Space was opposed by some Superior Township neighbors who had various reasons for disagreeing with the concept. Some believed it would lead to more development in what is traditionally a large, sprawling area with farmland.
Others weren’t comfortable with having young adults entering and leaving the center who were struggling with mental health crises. In general, some neighbors simply didn’t feel Garrett’s Space was a fit for Superior Township.
Voices were expressed in favor of and opposing Garrett’s Space. Hundreds of emails and letters circulated back and forth, and numerous packed meetings explored the plan. Finally, after much debate, Garrett’s Space was approved.
The center is poised to fill a much-needed gap in mental health care, especially locally, as residential treatment often requires long waits or long drives out of state.
With a holistic approach to mental illness, peer support and research-backed care, construction for Garrett’s Space is slated to begin next summer. Day programming is expected to start in 2026, with the residential program starting in 2027.
In-Person Fundraiser
Garrett’s Space will host Go4GarrettsSpace, its first in-person fundraiser, on Aug. 25 in the Morris Lawrence Building on the Washtenaw Community College Campus from 6-10 p.m.
The 4th annual Go4GarrettsSpace will raise funds to support the Garrett’s Space wellness program and the establishment of a holistically focused residential center for young adults ages 18-28 struggling with depression and anxiety. It will be filled with musical performances, presentations from well-known performers and inspirational speakers touched by suicide, along with healing activities such as yoga, fitness and meditation sessions. At 7:30 p.m., the Halperts will speak and also honor Ellie Serras with the first Spirit of Garrett award.
The event will feature an array of a capella groups, Broadway performers, classical musicians, jazz ensembles and popular artists, including Los Angeles-based R&B/soul singer/songwriter Jacob Sigman.
The event will also feature video presentations from accomplished performers and musicians including:
• Lucy Liu, award-winning actress
• Wynonna Judd, musician
• Rachel Bloom, star of My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
• Phillipa Soo, who played Eliza in Hamilton and recently starred in Camelot on Broadway
• Santa Ono, University of Michigan president
The fundraiser is being produced and hosted by Mario Sulaksana, a musician who was one of Garrett’s closest friends. He’ll be joined by Chelsea Goen, a New York-based actor who recently finished performing in a national tour of Wicked.
There will be a silent auction with over 100 amazing items donated by community businesses and individuals. Tickets start at $10 and are available at https://givebutter.com/lnxOQp.
The event will also be livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.
