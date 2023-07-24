Police say two off-campus University of Michigan fraternity houses were hit with “hate-motivated vandalism."

The Ann Arbor Police Department (AAPD) is actively investigating “hate-motivated vandalism" at two off-campus University of Michigan fraternity houses — one with antisemitic intention.

The vandalism consists of homophobic and antisemitic symbols, including a swastika at one of the locations on Oxford Road, location of the Jewish frat house Sigma Alpha Mu. The other location is on Geddes Avenue.

It is believed the vandalism occurred between 5 p.m. on July 17 and 6 a.m. on July 18.

“The AAPD is looking for assistance from community members who might have seen anything suspicious or who might have captured the suspect or suspects on doorbell cameras during this time period,” the AAPD said in a statement. “The AAPD takes hate-motivated crimes very seriously. Hate has no place in the City of Ann Arbor.”

Anyone with any further information can contact the AAPD tip line at (734) 794-6939 or email the tip line at tips@a2gov.org.

University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono released a statement to the campus community on July 21.

“We are aware of the recent vandalism that has been reported to Ann Arbor Police at two off-campus fraternity houses where University of Michigan students will be living in the fall. Both houses are vacant for the summer. The university condemns these acts of vandalism, which included broken windows and spray-painted messages that are vile, homophobic and antisemitic. These types of incidents are in direct conflict with the university’s deeply held values of respect and inclusion and have no place within our campus community or in the broader Ann Arbor community.”

Tilly Shemer, executive director of Michigan Hillel, told the JN, “We were grateful for the quick response from the university administration and their support of the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities on campus.”

Shadia Martini, a nominee in Michigan’s 54th State House District (Bloomfield Township, Bloomfield Hills, Auburn Hills, Orion, Oakland Township), took to Twitter following the antisemitic attack.

“A swastika and other extremist symbols were sprayed on fraternity houses in Ann Arbor this week. Let's be clear: this is a hate crime. It is reprehensible that Jewish students continue to be targets of antisemitic hate,” Martini said.

Prior Antisemitic Incidents

Last September, antisemitic flyers were placed on the porches of off-campus University of Michigan student-populated neighborhoods in Ann Arbor. The flyers contained antisemitic conspiracy theories with a QR code link to an antisemitic hate website.

Earlier this year, a Clinton Township woman was arrested for spray-painting antisemitic graffiti on the Woodward Avenue Shul in Royal Oak. Police said Randi Lucille Nord spray-painted a swastika with the word “AZOV” on an outside wall of the Shul. The word AZOV is associated with a Ukrainian militia group with Neo-Nazi leanings. Nord faces a felony charge of ethnic intimidation and a misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of a building.

The 2022 Audit of Antisemitic Incidents issued March 23 by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) showed antisemitic incidents in Michigan remain at an alarming number, mirroring even more troubling nationwide figures.

Antisemitic incidents once again reached an all-time high in the United States in 2022, with a total of 3,697 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism reported to the ADL, a 36% year-over-year increase.

As has been the case for several years, Michigan placed in the group of states ranking highest in the nation for incidents of antisemitism — ranking ninth overall with 111 incidents in 2022. Michigan data also showed more incidents of vandalism in 2022 than the previous year.