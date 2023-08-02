Sarah & Irving Pitt Early Childhood Center will be the first area preschool to offer new Judaic education program.
The Sarah & Irving Pitt Early Childhood Center (ECC) located at the Jewish Community Center in West Bloomfield will be holding an open house for prospective students and their families on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
The preschool, founded in 1976 and accepts children as young as newborns up to pre-K 4-year-olds, will restart its enrichment program for the coming academic year alongside its well-rounded academic curriculum.
The preschool’s enrichment programs had been on pause since the pandemic, but now gym, music, cooking and Hebrew classes will be offered, and a full-time Judaic educator, Ilyssa Oppenheim, will be on staff offering a novel Judaic education program for young Metro Detroit families.
As an added incentive this year, the $100 enrollment fee is being waived for new students to help reduce the overall cost, plus new families that sign up by Sept. 1 will receive two weeks of free school, a value of $368 to $800, depending on the schedule of school hours chosen.
While no stranger to the preschool, having worked there as a teacher since 2015, Oppenheim spent the past three years on a fellowship in Judaic education with the JCC Association of North America. The association launched a program called Sheva, which means “seven” in Hebrew. It employs seven core principles of early childcare and education, using seven Jewish lenses to reveal universal values. Educators trained in the program are skilled in weaving these values throughout their educational day.
Oppenheim, 35, who lives in Commerce, and attended both Hillel Day School and Frankel Jewish Academy before studying elementary school education at Michigan State University, said her role at the preschool will be two-fold. “First, I’ll be supporting educators in the classroom with additional knowledge about holidays and Shabbat,” she explained. “And next, I will be introducing a ‘value of the month’, focusing on amazing Jewish values such as kindness and respect, which are universal values.”
During the schoolyear, two “lenses” will be used to explore values in depth. For the first half of the 2023-2024 academic year, the focus will be Kehillah Kedosha, exploring the sacred and special community of the school and its parents, teachers and students.
Director of the Sarah & Irving Pitt Early Childhood Center Lauren Bogorad, a 16-year veteran of the preschool, said she was happy the enrichment programming would be robust this year, and particularly so for the addition of the new specialized Judaic programming.
“Our Sheva programming is a unique new offering for young families in the Metro Detroit Jewish community, and we are proud to be the first school to provide the program,” she said.
Explaining that approximately two-thirds of students at the preschool are Jewish and a third are not, Bogorad, who lives in West Bloomfield and has two daughters ages 6 and 11, added: “Although we are a Jewish preschool, we find that our Jewish values are embraced by so many families in the community.”
Many working families choose the school because of its flexible extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and because of the family atmosphere, with some staff members having been with the school 20 years or more. “We pride ourselves on treating the children and their families as our own families. We know it’s a second home for many of them,” Bogorad added.
JCC Chief Operating Officer Sarah Allyn said that the school year is shaping up to be a very positive one following the difficulties of the pandemic with teacher shortages, and that Oppenheim’s new role would strengthen the Jewish values of the curriculum.
“We know that preschool is an important entry point for families into the Jewish community and education in general,” she said. “Families who are involved in Jewish engagement and education are more likely to stay involved in the community.”
Allyn said that the school was happy to offer a financial break to new families this year with the enrollment fee waiver and two weeks of free education.
“The cost of early childcare and education has gone up tremendously because of the need to pay staff more, which is vital, and because of inflation, in general,” she said. “Anything we can do to help families we want to do.”
Allyn also pointed out that scholarships were available to families through funding from generous donors and grants, and these are distributed depending on family income. “The application process is confidential, and we definitely encourage families to apply,” said Allyn, who is the mother of a 3-year-old and lives in southwest Detroit.
Allyn added that unlike some of the larger early childcare franchises, there was a strong culture of support for staff and that parents were actively involved in the school community. One example was the Ruach committee run by parents, which brings in regular treats for staff. “We provide an amazing service to the community, enabling parents to go to work confident that even the smallest baby will get loving care from childcare experts, and as their children grow, they will get a safe, nurturing and academically rigorous preschool experience to set them up for success in elementary school,” she said.
As for Oppenheim, a mother of two small daughters who themselves attend the ECC, her passion for teaching is evident. “We are there to educate your children and help them to grow into wonderful human beings and, in my new role, I think I will have an even more important part to play in that process.”
To sign up for the open house and for more information on the Sarah and Irving Pitt Early Childhood Center, go to jccdet.org/pitt-ecc.
