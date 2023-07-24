Now transitioning into this new role and moving to Nashville, Horwitz says it’s not something he was actively looking for or seeking, per se.

After two years serving Adat Shalom Synagogue in Farmington Hills, Rabbi Dan Horwitz will be departing the congregation to assume the role of chief executive officer of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville and of its accompanying Foundation starting Aug. 1.

Before joining Adat Shalom, “Rabbi Dan” served as the CEO of the Alper JCC in Miami and was the founding director of The Well. Due to his work with The Well, Horwitz was selected by The Forward as one of the most inspiring rabbis in North America.

Before founding The Well, Horwitz served in several professional roles, including as the rabbi and director of immersive learning for Moishe House, heading the Jewish education department, and as a rabbi at Congregation Shir Tikvah in Troy.

Horwitz says the past two years have been special, as Adat Shalom is an incredibly special place.

“The people who comprise the congregation are wonderful,” Horwitz said. “And the clergy team I had the privilege of being a part of with Rabbi Bergman, Hazzan Gross, Rabbi Nosanwisch and also with the executive director, Michael Wolf, there’s no question it was a dream team.”

Horwitz grew up in the Metro Detroit Jewish community so many Adat Shalom congregants have known him since he was a little kid. Horwitz says it was special to not only rekindle those relationships, but also to build deep, meaningful relationships with so many other folks in the congregation.

“Having the opportunity to build upon the established foundation there and to pilot new things, do lots of out-of-the-box young family-type things, it was great,” Horwitz said. “I love the spirit there, which is basically if you want to try something, let’s try something. It’s one of the things that most attracted me to jump at the opportunity in the first place.”

There are no immediate plans to hire another rabbi, per a synagogue statement.

“Our Adat Shalom family is grateful for all the wonderful things that Rabbi Horwitz has contributed to our synagogue these past two years and is glad he is continuing to work on behalf of the Jewish people,” said synagogue president Joyce Berlin Weingarten.

But Nashville, at the moment, is a city that’s booming in many ways, including as a destination for people who are building their lives. It’s a young, growing, intriguing community — not to mention culturally very interesting — and as Nashville has grown, so has the Jewish community there.

There was interest in finding someone who would be able to, among many things, help weave in all of the transplants who have moved to Nashville in recent years. Horwitz is up to the task.

“Finding ways to connect with folks, weave them into community, help them find their people to do Jewish and life with and to inspire them to then invest in the community they’re benefiting from is kind of what I do best,” Horwitz said. “It’ll put me in a position hopefully to continue to do really good things for the Jewish people, in Nashville and Israel and around the world, to grow my own skill sets and to grow with a growing community.”

The move is understandably bittersweet for Horwitz, his wife, Miriam, and their three kids, having so many folks here who they love and care about. At the same time, the opportunity to dive in and help shape, build and cultivate community in an emerging market is a fantastic opportunity.

“Everything that I am, and everything that I do in the world, has been shaped courtesy of being a product of this community. My successes anywhere are Metro Detroit Jewish community successes,” Horwitz said. “I’m eternally grateful for the way I’ve been supported by this community, and I hope to make everybody here proud.”

In addition to his exciting new job, Horwitz has written a book sharing the lessons learned from building The Well. The book, due out next month, is called Just Jewish: How to Engage Millennials and Build a Vibrant Jewish Future. Pre-order now at www.benyehudapress.com/books/just-jewish.