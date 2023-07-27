She has dedicated 15 years of service to MSU Hillel, holding various positions, including her most recent role as the associate director.

The Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center at Michigan State University announced the appointment of Robyn Hughey as the next executive director, effective July 1. Robyn brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to serving college students statewide, making her an excellent fit for this new role. She has dedicated 15 years of service to MSU Hillel, holding various positions, including her most recent role as the associate director.

Robyn’s outstanding achievements have been recognized within the community. She has been honored as part of the Detroit Jewish News’ 36 under 36 and is a graduate of the East Lansing Emerging Leaders program. Additionally, Robyn’s contributions to the organization have been acknowledged with the prestigious Richard M. Joel Exemplar of Excellence Award from Hillel International. This award serves as a testament to her outstanding dedication and impact within the organization.

Robyn will continue to work alongside current executive director, Cindy Hughey, until the end of calendar year when she will assume the role as her successor, ensuring a smooth continuation of leadership.

“We are thrilled to have Robyn Hughey accept our offer to serve as the new executive director,” said Patti Phillips, immediate past president and current board member. “With her extensive experience at our Hillel and her passion for supporting Jewish students, we are confident that she will lead us through a seamless transition. The board of directors eagerly anticipates providing Robyn with our complete support as she assumes her new role, propelling MSU Hillel into an exciting new era of leadership.”

The appointment of Robyn Hughey as the executive director signifies a new chapter for the Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Student Center. With her expertise, passion and deep understanding of the Hillel community, Robyn is poised to lead the organization to new heights, nurturing the growth and success of Jewish students on campus and beyond.

MSU Hillel serves as a hub for more than 3,500 Jewish students at Michigan State University and runs the Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan (HCAM) program, which includes Alma College, Albion College, Central Michigan University, Eastern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University, Kalamazoo College, Michigan Technological University, Northern Michigan University, Saginaw Valley State University and Western Michigan University.