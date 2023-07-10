Celebrating the dedication of Temple Beth El’s new playground.

Temple Beth El Early Childhood Center (TBE ECC) officially dedicated its new, state-of-the-art playground — a space designed to ignite imagination and nurture the holistic development of young children on Friday, June 2. The dedication ceremony was brimming with excitement, gratitude and a deep sense of community.

From its inception, TBE ECC has understood the profound impact of outdoor play and fresh air on children’s growth and development. In 2015, with the generous contribution of the Gun/Greenspan family, a natural playground was brought to life, featuring a magical treehouse, a stage and inviting grass mounds that brought joy to countless children. Today, TBE expresses its heartfelt gratitude to Jill and Alana Gun for their invaluable support in creating this cherished space in memory of Fred Greenspan.

As the years passed, TBE ECC recognized the need to enhance and update its playground to meet the evolving needs and desires of the children. With support from Temple Beth El and the efforts of committee chairs Taryn Leib, Marissa Ruby, Ali Smith and Brittany Yaffa, the vision of a state-of-the-art playground became a reality.

Working closely with Play Environments, TBE ECC embarked on a comprehensive redesign, incorporating feedback from educators and parents alike. The result is a meticulously crafted play space that integrates cherished elements from the previous playground with new additions, promising a world of excitement and adventure for young hearts and minds.

The new playground boasts a range of captivating areas for children to explore and play, ensuring an engaging experience for each child. Features such as the sandbox, figure-eight driving track, garden, treehouse, stage and outdoor kitchens have been preserved, while additions, including a teeter-totter, a big yellow school bus, a climber with multiple slides and a rope-climbing dome, have been introduced. Additionally, a dedicated area has been created for the youngest children, complete with bucket swings and a train for climbing.

Susie Weiner, director of TBE Early Childhood Center, highlights the importance of outdoor play. “It is an essential component of a child’s growth and development, fostering creativity, social skills and lifelong memories,” she says. “We are immensely grateful to all those who contributed to making this dream playground a reality. It is a testament to our community’s unwavering dedication to our children.”

Dedication Ceremony

Led by Rabbi Megan Brudney, the dedication ceremony united ECC families, TBE staff, congregants and playground donors in a heartwarming celebration. The event commenced with the uplifting melodies of Bim Bam, creating an atmosphere filled with joy and togetherness, as everyone joined in harmony.

Weiner expressed her deepest gratitude to all those who played a role in transforming the dream of this playground into reality. Amidst the gathering, the presence of a beloved figure, Matt Najor (Mr. Matt), added a touch of enchantment as he guided the children in a special rendition of the song, “Thank you, God.” Together, they embraced new verses that included heartfelt thanks for the gift of their new playground. The children’s voices echoed with a blend of excitement and appreciation.

TBE Rabbi Mark Miller stepped forward, his words carrying the essence of joy and fulfillment. With the Shehecheanu blessing, he marked a momentous occasion — a celebration of dreams transformed into reality. As his words resonated within the hearts of all those present, a sense of appreciation permeated the atmosphere, reflecting the remarkable playground and the support of the community that made it possible.

Then came the ribbon cutting. The atmosphere buzzed with excitement as families, ECC staff, donors, clergy and congregants gathered around. The air was charged with anticipation and a shared sense of joy and celebration. Despite the sweltering day, the children radiated joy as they enjoyed popsicles and embraced the happiness of their new playground.

The dedication ceremony was followed by Temple Beth El’s official Summer Kickoff. The festivities continued with a delightful BBQ and Summer Shabbat under the TBE tent featuring special guest Cantor Laurie Akers. The evening concluded with a special Oneg, the beignets2go food truck, which was the perfect ending to a warm and memorable evening.