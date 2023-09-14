Rabbi Natalie Shribman plans on implementing more interfaith programming at the Reform temple.
On a semester abroad at Hebrew University in Jerusalem, Natalie Louise Shribman was told by an Orthodox professor that she was not Jewish because she was the child of an interfaith marriage: a Christian mother and a Jewish father.
So, she channeled this frustration about this professor into her senior college thesis on how Reform Jews and those of interfaith families are regarded in Israel and went on to receive her rabbinical ordination in 2020 at Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in Cincinnati.
Now, Shribman, 31, is stepping into her new position as rabbi of Temple Kol Ami (TKA) in West Bloomfield after her predecessor, Rabbi Brent Guttmann, took a position in Buffalo, N.Y.
Shribman most recently was working as a rabbi in Wisconsin and has moved to the area with her husband, Rabbi Benjamin Altshuler, 32, who is an instructor of Judaic Studies at Frankel Jewish Academy.
Lately, when she is not in her study planning for the Jewish New Year, you may find her exploring the Downtown of her new city or out on a walk or run at a local Metro Park.
A Love of the Outdoors
“I love the outdoors and interfaith programming, and I am hoping to bring an appreciation of both of these facets to my new congregation,” said Shribman in a telephone interview with the JN as she sampled coffee and other offerings at a Ferndale café.
“Throughout my career as a rabbi, I have been trying to find different ways to make interfaith families feel at home for both Jews and their non-Jewish partners. My focus is also finding ways to get congregants to think Jewishly outside the synagogue building and be part of the larger community.”
Shribman has been a runner most of her life. She touts the benefit of movement of any kind as a way to relieve stress and help form connections to nature and God. In rabbinical school, she developed a running prayer practice and service where participants thank God for their bodies’ ability to walk or run, and to feel nature around them.
“The service is aligned with a Saturday morning service, where we already find in our liturgy the language to thank God for movement, our bodies and the creation of nature around us,” Shribman said, reflecting on services she conducted in Iowa and Wisconsin.
“We would then take time to pause, reflect and find a pretty vista point to recite the Shema together. I have not yet had a chance to do this in my new Jewish community, but it’s a practice I’d love to implement.”
Before moving to Metro Detroit, Schribman served small Reform congregations in Iowa and Wisconsin as a part-time rabbi while completing her clinical and pastoral education at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where she was a hospital chaplain.
Through this training, Shribman said some of the most meaningful experiences as a rabbi for her are when she is helping congregants navigate through difficult times, such as illness, grief and death.
“Everyone goes through difficult periods in their lives,” Shribman said. “I know I have older congregants at TKA, so I’m ready and honored to support them in whatever needs they may have. I find it to be very meaningful giving pastoral care, to be the one that they trust to walk down this path with them.”
Her Formative Years
Shribman first felt this Jewish connection during difficult times in her childhood, which inspired her to choose Judaism and eventually become a rabbi.
In her own formative experiences, Shribman said her family was quite secular, did not attend religious services of any faith, and her only exposure to religion was attending family holiday meals.
When Shribman was 11, her family moved from Washington, D.C., to Pittsburgh. It was around this time her paternal grandfather died. She was soon immersed in the supportive close-knit Pittsburgh Jewish community and began to ask questions about Judaism. When she decided to begin her Jewish education, it was completely her choice.
“I never had a Jewish education until the age of 12, when I decided I wanted to have a bat mitzvah,” recalled Shribman.
“It was at that point when I embarked on three years of studying with a rabbi in Pittsburgh and eventually became a bat mitzvah when I felt I had gained enough knowledge and understanding of Judaism to the point where I was comfortable to take it up on my own.”
After that, Shribman said Judaism continued to shape her identity, joining her temple’s choir as well as NFTY, the youth movement of Reform Judaism.
“I enjoyed my Jewish education,” Shribman said. “Through it, I found my community. It gave me an outlet and an identity.”
Shribman said it is this never-too-late message of Jewish learning that she would like to impart to her congregants at Temple Kol Ami.
Passionate about lifelong Jewish learning, Shribman said she hopes to facilitate several adult learning opportunities, including adult b’nai mitzvah. And when it comes to interfaith families celebrating their child’s Jewish coming-of-age milestone, there will be opportunities for parents to learn together with their adolescents.
“I know people who became b’nai mitzvot in their 60s. It’s not about the age, it is about being responsible for their community and their Judaism,” Shribman said.
“So, if there are students in middle school or high school who feel they are not yet ready, I encourage them to find something within Judaism that interests them.
“Learning Hebrew and studying a Torah portion are the main components of becoming a b’nai mitzvah, but there are so many other ways to get involved in the Jewish community. It might take a young student a while to find their niche, but once they find it, it can make their service and ceremony so much more meaningful and worthwhile.”
