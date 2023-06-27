FBI arrests Michigan man who threatened mass shooting at East Lansing’s Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

On Friday, June 16, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a 19-year-old Upper Peninsula man with East Lansing ties and charged him with transmitting a communication containing a threat to injure another. He is charged with making plans to kill people at Congregation Shaarey Zedek in East Lansing on the chosen date of March 15, 2024, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Federal officials arrested Seann Patrick Pietila, most recently of Pickford, and searched his residence. There, they found ammunition, magazines, a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol, knives and other firearm accessories, along with a Nazi flag, gas masks and military manuals.

In a note specifying the date of the planned attack on the synagogue, Pietila also wrote: “Me and Limey, Equipment: hand-made pipe bombs, molotovs, Two Stag-15s, 12 gauge shotgun and two back up Glock 18s AND a Akm full auto conversion.”

In a June 16 news release, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten stated: “Antisemitic threats and violence against our Jewish communities — or any other group for that matter — will not be tolerated in the Western District of Michigan. Today and every day we take all credible threats seriously. I’m incredibly grateful to the FBI for their swift action to identify and arrest Pietila.”

According to Totten, FBI agent Ryan Roskey on June 16 filed a 44-page affidavit complaint with the Western Michigan District Court against the man.

As outlined in the complaint, the man is alleged to have communicated with others on Instagram and evinced a neo-Nazi ideology, antisemitism, glorification of past mass shooters, and a desire and intent to mimic past mass shooters or mass casualty events, including the mass shooter that murdered Muslims at prayer in New Zealand in March of 2019.

In the affidavit, Roskey stated he believes that Pietila is in violation of section 875 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which prohibits the transmission in interstate or foreign commerce, any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.

The affidavit said that around June 13, the FBI received a 210-page report from Meta, which operates Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms, which contained threatening communications exchanged via online social media messaging between someone using the username of “finnishv64” and other users, describing his plans to “commit a mass casualty incident.” It was discovered that Pietila was finnishv64.

The affidavit included details of these chilling online conversations. The man expressed the pain of going through a relationship breakup, and others sympathizing with him about his breakup as well as the number of “kikes” who lived near them or attended their schools.

To his online associates, the man, said: “I’m sure we’ll meet again in the next life. The world sucks. I won’t be taken alive and I will make sure of that. Remember: Heil Hitler.”

He also ruminated about getting a camera to live-stream the attack, and that he didn’t want to run out of “mags” to have to reload during the attack.

The Congregation Responds to threat

CSZ’s rabbi Amy Bigman, who grew up in Metro Detroit, said the irony was not lost on her that the FBI arrest of the Pickford man occurred on the same day that a jury in Pittsburgh had just convicted the man who terrorized the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. The gunman was found guilty on all 63 federal charges, including 11 counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death.

“That day, I was on one of the many phone calls I had with Totten, and on my TV in the background, the news headlines from Pittsburgh were scrolling on the bottom of the screen,” recalled Bigman. “It was all so surreal. But the congregation and I are very grateful to law enforcement, federal and state and local, for making sure that the gentleman who threatened us was arrested and will be charged.”

Like the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Congregation Shaarey Zedek upholds progressive Jewish values as being a welcoming congregation to the LGBTQ community. The congregation on its Facebook page recently promoted multifaith events that were taking place in East Lansing for World Refugee Awareness Week. However, Bigman said, after reading the affidavit, it was unclear why Pietila was motivated to target her congregation.

Bigman said she and her congregation are moving past the threat. That Friday evening, they celebrated Kabbalat Shabbat and held their first “pride” service in support with the LGBT community. On Saturday morning, they held a special service in celebration of a staff member who was retiring after 20 years. Following the arrest, Bigman said she received calls of support from U.S. Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon and clergy from the local Christian community. Bigman added that, upon looking at photos of the man, she had never seen him before and had no idea what motivated him to target her congregation.

“During last Shabbat, I had people come to me saying we must continue living our lives, and last Shabbat was a perfect example of how we are doing that,” she said.

Support from ISrael

News of the threat reached Israel. Upon hearing the news, Israeli Knesset member Dan Illouz released the following statement in support of the congregation following the thwarted hate act against the congregation and its members:

“Antisemitism is a terrible prejudice that has persisted for far too long, and it is essential that we stand together to combat it. I believe it is vital to speak out against any form of discrimination, including antisemitism. Israel as a nation stands with those who are fighting against antisemitism. As the lone Jewish state, Israel has a deep commitment to the safety and security of Jewish communities around the world. Israel has worked hard to combat antisemitism, both at home and abroad, through education, legislation and advocacy.

“As a member of Knesset, I believe that by standing together, we can make real progress toward a world where antisemitism is no longer tolerated or accepted. I stand with you during these trying times and will continue to stand at your side at all times.”