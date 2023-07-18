23 to Take the Oath of Allegiance on July 21 at 11:00 a.m.

The Zekelman Holocaust Center (The HC) will host a Naturalization Ceremony, “Today, I am an American,” for 23 new U.S. citizens. These individuals will take the Oath of Allegiance at the ceremony, which is the culmination of the immigration process. The oath will be administered by the Honorable Judge Bernard Friedman, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will present the citizenship candidates to the judge.

The 23 candidates come from the following 18 countries: Brazil, Cameroon, China, Cuba, Ghana, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Syria, Ukraine, Yemen and Zimbabwe.

"We congratulate and welcome these new citizens to the United States,” said Rabbi Eli Mayerfeld, CEO, The Zekelman Holocaust Center. “As they begin their journey to realize the American dream of opportunity, we are reminded that this dream includes both freedoms and responsibilities. In Nazi Germany and during the Holocaust, German citizens did not stand up and defend the rights of their Jewish fellow citizens. They said nothing as their country morphed from a democracy into a dictatorship. They remained silent as people with different political views, ethnicities, or abilities were sent to their deaths. At The Zekelman Holocaust Center, we educate and empower our visitors to stand up to intolerance and oppression, and to safeguard freedom for all. As American citizens, this is our duty.”

USCIS often participates in naturalization ceremonies at museums and other notable locations to celebrate the conclusion of an immigrant’s journey to citizenship and honor their commitment. These venues make naturalization ceremonies particularly meaningful for those who have voluntarily chosen to participate in American democracy and dedicated themselves to the country’s future. USCIS encourages new citizens and guests to share their naturalization ceremony experiences and photos through social media, using the hashtag #NewUSCitizen.

CONTACT: Glenn Oswald or Ben Curry at Marx Layne & Company (248) 855-6777

goswald@marxlayne.com

313-418-1635 Glenn’s cell

bcurry@marxlayne.com

248-259-6545 Ben’s cell

About The Zekelman Holocaust Center

Founded in 1984 by Michigan survivors to create a lasting memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, The Zekelman Holocaust Center is guided by its mission to engage, educate, and empower by remembering the Holocaust.