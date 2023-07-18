With a heavy heart, we share this tragic news on behalf of Tamarack Camps:

“We are devastated by the loss of Simon Mirkes, a camper on Tamarack Camps' Alaska 2 Trip, who collapsed yesterday afternoon on a hike. We cannot convey the pain and sadness we feel for the Mirkes family, and we will continue to keep them in our hearts while we grieve together as a community.

“The campers and staff on the Alaska 2 trip are all safe and receiving support and care. We continue to remain in close communication with the Mirkes family, along with the families of all participants as we work on next steps. Our medical care team, along with community partners, are providing support to our campers and staff across all of our programs. We deeply appreciate the help that has been offered during this very difficult time.

“This tragedy impacts all of us. While there are many resources to help, one within the Jewish community is Jewish Family Service. JFS has a Crisis Response Team – a group of trained social workers who help people who have faced tragic circumstances receive support in the immediate aftermath. If you want to talk to someone on this Crisis Response Team, please call 248.592.2313.

“We continue to keep the Mirkes’ family in our thoughts and prayers. May Simon’s memory be for a blessing.”