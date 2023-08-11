Alan, who lived in Birmingham, passed away July 27 at the age of 97.
While he is best known as a legal legend who co-founded the prestigious Honigman law firm, Alan E. Schwartz was also a dedicated Jewish community leader, an avid Detroit supporter, a generous philanthropist and patron of the arts, a devoted public servant and a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Alan, who lived in Birmingham, passed away July 27 at the age of 97.
The son of Maurice and Sophie Schwartz, Alan grew up in Detroit with his sister and brother, the late Marilyn (“Mitzi”) and the late Cyril (“Chris”). Maurice, an attorney, realized the value of a good education and enrolled Alan in Cranbrook Schools, where he became captain of the basketball team. After high school, he attended the University of Michigan, where he played varsity football until he was called to serve in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After two years in Guam, he returned to Ann Arbor to finish his studies and graduate with distinction.
He attended Harvard Law School, where he was an editor of the Law Review and graduated magna cum laude, second in his class.
Alan’s life changed when his sister, Mitzi, introduced him to his future wife, Marianne Shapero. Although Alan was working on Wall Street, the couple decided to return to their hometown of Detroit to start their family. They spent the next 67 years raising three children, welcoming grandchildren and great-grandchildren and sharing a mutual devotion to the arts, community service and numerous charitable causes.
In 1952, Alan joined Jason L. Honigman and Milton J. “Jack” Miller to create Honigman, Miller and Schwartz, known today as Honigman LLP. Alan’s outstanding leadership and innate business acumen was instrumental to the firm’s extraordinary growth and continued success. Today, the firm enjoys an outstanding reputation that extends far beyond Detroit, with a prestigious client list and offices across Michigan as well as Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Israel.
“Our firm is what it is today because of his wisdom and vision and foresight,” said Alan S. Schwartz (no relation), Vice Chair and immediate past CEO at Honigman, LLP. “He wanted to create a powerful Detroit law firm that represented important corporations and entrepreneurs, and he made that happen.”
While Alan’s own legal practice focused on corporate organization, governance, acquisitions, mergers and divestitures, colleagues and leaders of the Detroit business community frequently sought his wise counsel on a variety of matters. He also advised dozens of Jewish leaders on how to handle sensitive issues and further Jewish causes.
He held positions on numerous corporate boards that included Comerica, Detroit Edison, AT&T, ADP and Unysis. He was a founding trustee of the Community Foundation of Southeastern Michigan, director of the Economic Alliance for Michigan, vice chair of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra (DSO) board and past president and lifetime board member of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit. In addition, he was a longtime board member of the United Way, the Interlochen Arts Academy, the Skillman Foundation, Wayne State University and an honorary board member of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA).
“He was the most important lawyer in Detroit for decades,” said (Alan S.) Schwartz. “He and Max Fisher paved the way for Jewish acceptance in major corporations and board rooms.”
An enthusiastic booster of Detroit, Alan played an important role in helping the city rebuild after the 1968 riots. He was an early member and subsequent chair of the New Detroit board, which honored him for his valuable service in 2012, Detroit Renaissance (now Business Leaders for Michigan) and the Detroit Economic Growth Corporation.
While relying on his keen intellect and analytical skills in his professional life, Alan was a strong athlete who enjoyed a variety of sports. Horseback riding was a favorite family activity. He was a proficient skier and tennis player, both of which he continued into his 80s.
Every Saturday, he mowed the sizable lawn of the family’s Bloomfield Hills home, riding atop a commercial-sized tractor wearing a straw hat and smoking a cigar. On Sunday afternoons, he would clear the desk in his basement office and spend several hours contemplating a variety of topics ranging from work to world events.
“It was his weekly reset,” said his son, Marc.
He was a profound thinker who also had a sense of humor, enjoying a good laugh over a clever joke.
Inspired by their father’s example, all three children have continued his legacy of community service in their own lives.
Schwartz earned honors and awards from numerous organizations for his selfless service, including the prestigious Fred M. Butzel Memorial Award from the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.
In 2013, he was the first recipient of the Alan E. Schwartz award for outstanding community service, created in his honor by former Detroit Mayor Dave Bing.
Other accolades include the George W. Romney Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteerism, the Max M. Fisher Community Service Award from United Way for Southeastern Michigan, and the Judge Learned Hand Award from the American Jewish Committee. He was honored by New Detroit and received honorary Doctor of Law degrees from Wayne State University and the University of Detroit. In addition, Schwartz was inducted into the International Institute of Metropolitan Detroit Hall of Fame in 1984 and named a Detroit News Michiganian of the Year in 1987.
Alan and Marianne shared an intense passion for art, accumulating one of the world’s greatest private collections of works on paper, from Rembrandt to Albrecht Dürer to Picasso, with a concentration in American prints. They established the Schwartz Galleries of Prints and Drawings at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA), which honored the couple with the DIA Lifetime Service Award in 1977.
Alan furthered his commitment to the community by making generous donations to countless Jewish and secular causes, including the Hebrew Free Loan Association, the Arthritis Foundation, University of Michigan Hillel, Tamarack Camps, the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA), the Allied Jewish Campaign, the Jewish National Fund, Kadima, the Weizmann Institute of Science, B’nai Brith International, the Janice Charach Gallery, Meadowbrook Theater and the Hudson-Webber Foundation in Detroit.
Alan E. Schwartz is survived by his cherished children, Marc A. (Emily Camiener) Schwartz, Kurt N. (Susan) Schwartz and Ruthanne (Joe) Fuller; loving grandchildren, Chris Fuller, Mark (Charlotte Rizzi) Fuller, David (Rosemary) Fuller, Alana Schwartz, Derek (Lily Xie) Schwartz, Miles and Hugh Camiener, treasured great-grandchildren Henry and Jeremiah Fuller and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Marianne Shapero Schwartz, and his dear siblings, the late Marilyn “Mitzi” Schwartz Giles and the late Cyril “Chris” (the late Hella) Schwartz. He was also the devoted son of the late Maurice and Sophie Schwartz.
Interment was at Beth El Memorial Park. Contributions in his honor may be directed to the Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward, Detroit, MI 48202, (313) 833-6760, www.dia.org; or the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, 3711 Woodward, Detroit, MI 48201-2444, (313) 576-5114, www.dso.org/Donate.aspx; or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
