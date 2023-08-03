Alan E. Schwartz, 97, of Birmingham, Michigan, died after sunset on July 27, 2023.
Alan was a founder and partner at Honigman LLP as well as a business, civic and Jewish community leader in Detroit for more than half a century. He created permanent, positive change.
He was known for his brilliance, elegance, public service, ability to create consensus, sound advice, business acumen, and deep love of community, arts, the Jewish faith and family, especially his wife of 67 years, Marianne.
At age 27, Alan joined with Jason L. Honigman and Milton J. (Jack) Miller in 1952 to create the firm, then known as Honigman Miller and Schwartz.
“Alan was in every sense of the word a gentleman. He treated everyone he met with kindness and dignity. Alan was a lawyer, businessman and friend to his clients, whom he served with integrity and intelligence,” said Honigman Chairman and CEO David Foltyn. “It was his vision for Honigman ‘to be the best law firm for the best lawyers,’ which has inspired and guided our firm for over half a century. He was a selfless leader and volunteer in civic, cultural and nonprofit organizations devoted to improving Detroit from a business and a social perspective. He was involved in nearly every major development project in the city as an attorney and as a leader in business organizations. His commitment to the cultural treasures of Detroit is well known.
Alan was raised in Detroit and graduated from Cranbrook Schools and the University of Michigan. His undergraduate studies were interrupted by two years of service in Guam during World War II. After graduating, with distinction, from U-M, he earned an LL.B., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School where he graduated second in his class and served as an editor of the Law Review. Alan began his career on Wall Street. In 1952, he and the love of his life, his wife, Marianne, decided to return to Detroit where they both grew up to raise their own family.
At the time of his death, Alan was an honorary board member of the Detroit Institute of Arts and a director emeritus of the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. Both organizations honored him for his generosity as a volunteer and as a donor.
He was a lifetime board member of the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit, which bestowed upon him the Fred M. Butzel Memorial Award in 2008.
Alan was preceded in death by his wife, Marianne Shapero Schwartz, in 2017. He was the cherished father of Marc (Emily Camiener) Schwartz, Kurt (Susan) Schwartz, and Ruthanne (Joseph) Fuller. He was the proud grandfather of Chris Fuller, Mark (Charlotte Rizzi) Fuller, David (Rosemary) Fuller, Alana Schwartz, Derek (Lily Xie) Schwartz, Miles and Hugh Camiener, and adoring great-grandfather of Henry and Jeremiah Fuller.
Alan was the loving brother of the late Marilyn (Mitzi) Giles and the late Cyril “Chris” (the late Hella) Schwartz. He was the devoted son of Maurice and Sophie Schwartz.
To further honor the memory of Alan E. Schwartz, you may make a contribution to Detroit Institute of Arts, 5200 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48202; 313-833-7979; dia.org/support/donate or Detroit Symphony Orchestra, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit, MI 48201-2444; 313-576-5114; tickets.dso.org/support/donate.
Look for an expanded obituary of Alan E. Schwartz in next week’s JN.
