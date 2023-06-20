Dr. Alan M. Simons, 62, of West Bloomfield, died May 25, 2023.

Alan Simons spent every day helping people improve their smiles — literally. Being a dentist, he improved his patients’ teeth, enabling them to feel more confident, smile more, live in less pain, and have a better life.

But just as he put smiles on the faces of his patients, he did the same for his family, friends, and all people he met. Dr. Alan M. Simons, 62, of West Bloomfield, died May 25, 2023.

Alan was born June 23, 1960, to the late Sheldon and the late Ethel Simons. He grew up in Livonia and Southfield. After graduating from Southfield Lathrup High School, Alan set out to become a dentist like his father.

He attended the University of Michigan and after only three years of undergrad, he was accepted into every dental school he applied to and chose the U-M School of Dentistry. He started his dentistry career working with his father for about two years. Around that time, his father suggested that Alan learn implant dentistry, a field just starting to gain in popularity.

Soon after, Alan was off to New York to complete an implant dentistry fellowship. During his training, he co-authored a book on the subject and became an expert in the field. After moving back to Michigan, Alan taught many of the dentists in the community and enjoyed working with them. He also started the general practice residency program at the University of Detroit dental school and earned tenure after only two years. Alan started his own private practice in 2006.

Dr. Simons was known for his bedside manner — calling each surgical patient later that night to ensure they were feeling alright and giving each patient his personal cell phone number. “His patients loved him. Everywhere we went we would run into a patient that would tell me how much they loved Alan,” his wife, Nancy, recalled. His wife Nancy remembered, “When Alan became ill, and had to close his practice, one of his patients told me, ‘I will forever be grateful to your husband, I took very poor care of my teeth, and Dr. Simons gave my mouth a second chance.’”

Alan was above all a family man. He met his beloved wife Nancy, during their freshman year at U-M. They were married for 37 years. “He was the best husband anyone could ask for,” Nancy said. Alan and Nancy went on to have four kids: Helene, Debbie, Robbie and Michael.

Alan was known to have the gift of gab. It didn’t matter who you were; he would engage you in conversation and make sure he came to know everything about you. He had a wonderful sense of humor, which he maintained even when battling cancer. Alan was meticulous and detail-oriented. He was also incredibly well-read and worldly, but humble. He valued hard work and education.

Alan coached several of the sports Robbie and Michael played. He was known as Coach Al, and all the players admired and loved him, and he had a lasting impact on many of his players. His kids were his world. Even with his busy work schedule, he made it to all of his children’s activities and events.

Alan believed in doing mitzvot, giving tzedakah, and taught his children to do the same. He mentored a young boy through Jewish Family Service and delivered Meals on Wheels. When he had to close his practice, he donated his dental equipment and arranged for the Jewish Dental Clinic to take over his office space.

Alan was full of life and had many interests he shared with his family and many friends, including waterskiing, snow skiing, camping, hiking, running, sailing, and bike riding. He was known for his activity-based friendships and friends from all walks of life. He loved being Jewish, being in shul, and celebrating holidays. Alan was a lifelong member of Congregation Shaarey Zedek.

His wife and four kids, “the six pack” as he called the family, were the most important things in the world to him, and he made sure they knew it. Nothing brought Alan more joy than when his grandchildren, Daria, Sari, and David were born.

“I know that our children will instill in them and future grandchildren the values that Alan passed on to them and keep his memory alive,” Nancy said. Alan fought cancer with every bit of energy he had to be there for his family for as long as he possibly could.

“Of course, we will remember you for the wonderful life you lived, the endless memories we share, your guidance, wisdom, and the immense impact you had on others, but also the courage you exemplified over this last year and a half will be celebrated and continue to inspire all who knew you,” Robbie said in his eulogy. “Your life was cut too short, but your impact is strong enough for hundreds of generations that will follow you.”

Dr. Simons is survived by his wife of 37 years, Nancy Simons; daughters and sons-in-law, Helene and Jeffrey Feldman, and Debbie and Max Barack; sons and daughter-in-law, Robbie and Danna Simons, and Michael Simons; grand-children, David Feldman, Daria Barack and Sari Barack; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Steven and Beth Margolin, and Richard and Diane Margolin; mother-in-law, Arlene Margolin. He is also survived by Joan Simons, Sue Smith and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and a world of friends.

Dr. Simons was the loving brother of the late Randi Holtzman, the devoted son of the late Sheldon and the late Ethel Simons, and the dear son- in-law of the late David Margolin.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be directed to Jewish Family Service, 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, www. jfsdetroit.org; Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/donate/ tributes; Hillel Day School, 32200 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, www.hillel- day.org; Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity-Detroit Alumni Chapter, P.O. Box 251304, West Bloomfield, MI 48325, www.aodetroit. org; or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by the Ira Kauffman Chapel.