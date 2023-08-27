Alexander "Alex" Markowitz, 27, of Waterford, died Aug. 15, 2023.
He is survived by his parents, Rick Markowitz and Wendy Markowitz; siblings, Tony Markowitz and his fiancee, Carly Rydquist, Ryan Markowitz, Abby Thomas, and Holden Hollyfield; uncles and aunts, Andrew and Linda Markowitz, Mindy Markowitz, Norm and Kim Markowitz, Sharon Hollyfield, Michael and Sherri Thomas, and Teri Thomas; grandparents, Frank and Caral Thomas; many loving cousins and a world of friends.
Alex was the beloved grandson of the late Mel and the late Sybil Markowitz.
Interment was at Beth El Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
