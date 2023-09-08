Allan H. Saltsman, 83, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 29, 2023.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Saltsman; sons and daughter-in-law, Scott Saltsman, Glenn and Karen Saltsman, Dan Saltsman; brother and sister-in-law, Sandy and Cookie Saltsman; grandchildren, Carly, Jack and Tatum; brother-in-law, Steve (Laurie) Horowitz; sister-in-law, Georgia Richmond; special aunt, Pessie Shulman; may loving nieces, nephews, cousins and great friends.
Mr. Saltsman was the loving son of the late Sadelle and the late Harry Saltsman; brother of the late Elaine Saltsman; son-in-law of the late Betty and the late Bill Horowitz; nephew of the late Perry Shulman.
Interment took place at Clover Hill Park Cemetery in Birmingham. Contributions may be made to Yad Ezra or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
