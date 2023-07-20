Allan Jay Cutler, 91, of West Bloomfield, passed away on June 25, 2023.
Allan was born in Detroit, graduated from Wayne State University and became a highly trusted CPA. He was the vice president of Velvet Peanut Butter before opening his own CPA firm.
Allan will be remembered as a devoted family man who was kind and generous to all with an extraordinary memory and sense of humor. He loved to travel the world, was a history buff and had a keen interest in politics.
Mr. Cutler is survived by his beloved wife of more than 67 years, Lydia; sons, Jeffrey (Susan) Cutler, Laurence Cutler (Cynthia Childs); grandchildren, Lauren (Josh) Arkin, Shira (Andy) Collings; great-grandchildren, Reese and Owen Arkin; his brother, Gordon (Iris) Cutler, and family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Edward and Annette Cutler.
May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing to all who knew him.
A memorial service was held at Temple Emanu-El, Birmingham, Ala. Contributions may be made to Beatrice Bachrach Memorial Fund at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.
