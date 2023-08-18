Amy Sussman, 61, of Warren, died Aug. 4, 2023.
She is survived by her parents, Denny Munson Camiener and Alan Camiener; her children, Barbara Rachel Oneal, Marcia Oneal Shamblin, Michael Oneal, and Sean Oneal; her grandchildren, Cali Orcutt, Dominic Oneal, Konner Shamblin, Brandon Shamblin, Cecilia Oneal, Sean Oneal Jr., Mason Oneal, Amelia Oneal and Jewlius Oneal; her brothers, David Munson and Anthony Munson Sussman.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to Temple Israel, 5725 Walnut Lake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48323, temple-israel.org/tributes; or National Council of Jewish Women, 26400 Lahser Road, Suite 306, Southfield, MI 48033, ncjwmi.org. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
