Ann Brasch, 88, of Farmington Hills, died July 19, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Abbey and Ken Nathan; son, Warren Brasch; grandchildren, Alec and Allison Nathan, Jack Nathan and Erin Sachse Nathan, Daniel Nathan, and Alayna, Emily and Chloe Brasch; sister-in-law, Farla Binder; many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Brasch was the beloved wife of the late Miles “Mike” Brasch; the loving mother-in-law of the late Krista Brasch; the devoted daughter of the late Polly and the late David Binder; the cherished sister of the late Clara Kurtzman, the late Hershey Binder and the late Etta Zivian; the dear sister-in-law of the late David and the late Sassy Brasch.

Interment was at Beth Abraham Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan, 400 Galleria Officenter, Suite 400, Southfield, MI 48034, hom.org/donations; or Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/tribute. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.