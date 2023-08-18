Audrey Powell, 96, of Aventura, Fla., died Aug. 4, 2023.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Arthur (Karen) Powell and Gail Saul; grandchildren, Ryan (Kathryn) Powell, Michael Saul and Rochel Leah (Srooli) Broocker; great-grandchildren, Schnear Zalmon, Dov Ber and Shoshana; many other loving family members and friends.
Mrs. Powell was the beloved wife of the late Jerome Powell; mother-in-law of the late Howard Saul.
Interment was held at Beth El Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to a charity that benefits breast cancer prevention. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.