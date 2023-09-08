Barbara Nusbaum, 88, of Franklin, died Aug. 29, 2023.
She was the beloved wife for 61 years of the late Irving Nusbaum; cherished mother of Arthur (Laurie Cowell) Nusbaum and Robert (Lori) Nusbaum; proud grandmother of Caleb, Haley, Zachary, Jonathan and Bradley Nusbaum; loving sister of Gerrie (Harold) Kalt; dear sister-in-law of Frances Fetter; devoted daughter of the late Mary and the late Donald Samuels; daughter-in-law of the late Laura and the late Abraham Nusbaum. She is also survived by Irene Zvonova; her devoted caregivers, Tore, Sierra, Evelyn, Jaimi and Rachel; and many loving nieces, nephews and a world of friends.
Interment was at Beth Abraham Cemetery. Contributions may be made to JARC, 6735 Telegraph Road, Suite 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, jarc.org/make-a-donation; Jewish Hospice & Chaplaincy Network, 6555 W. Maple, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jewishhospice.org/tribute; Jewish Family Service, 6555 W. Maple Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322, jfsdetroit.org; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(A more detailed notice will appear next week.)
