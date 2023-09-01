Barry Henry Waldbott, 68, of Southfield, died Aug. 15, 2023.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Joel and Barbara Waldbott; niece and nephew, Sarah and Alex Broudy; aunt, Elaine Waldbott; dear friends, Keith Davis and Mary Zatina; many loving cousins and other friends.
Mr. Waldbott was the devoted son of the late Lee Waldbott, the late Clara Waldbott, and the late Helen Waldbott; the special nephew of the late Richard Waldbott, the late David W. Leach, and the late Reba Cooper; the loving grandson of the late Emil and the late Helen Waldbott, the late Bessie and the late Joseph Leach, and the late Lena Waldbott.
Interment was at Beth El Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Detroit Public Television, Riley Broadcast Center, 1 Clover Ct., Wixom, MI 48393, dptv.org/home; Temple Beth El, 7400 Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48301, tbeonline.org/donate; or Jewish Genealogical Society of Michigan, P.O. Box 251693, West Bloomfield, MI 48325, gsmi.org. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
