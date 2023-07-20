Bernard Malamud, P.E., 90, of Huntington Woods, died June 22, 2023.

He was the beloved husband of Shirley (Nosanchuk) Malamud for 66 years. A lifelong resident of Michigan, Bernie worked 35+ years in the federal civil service, including active service with the U.S. Army with the Detroit District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Among his many distinctions, he received the Exceptional Civil Service Award from the Department of Army. After his retirement from the Corps, Bernie worked as a consultant engineer for the private sector. He was also an avid traveler and sports fan, and longtime volunteer for numerous charities.

Mr. Malamud is survived by his wife, Shirley Malamud; children, Ilene (Dr. Marc) Hirsch, Karen (William) Koenig, and Kenneth (Ted Hua) Malamud; grandchildren, Brett (Sonita) Koenig, Kyle Koenig (Meredith Stopka), Sydney Hirsch (fiancé Sam Argyle) and Michael Hirsch; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Sander Papo; many other loving relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Esther Malamud; parents-in-law, Ben and Ann Nosanchuk; sister-in-law, Miriam Nosanchuk.

Interment took place at Machpelah Cemetery in Ferndale. Contributions may be made to Karmanos Cancer Institute, American Heart Association, Yad Ezra, Temple Emanu-El or a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.