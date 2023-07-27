Berol Lee Robinson, 99, of Brookline, Mass., died peacefully at home surrounded by his children in Brookline July 7, 2023.

He was born in Detroit on June 25, 1924, the son of Charles Robinson and Ethel Mallin. He was married for 72 years to Shirley Richie Robinson of Detroit, who died in 2020. They lived in Baltimore, Md., Fayetteville, Ark., Cleveland, Ohio, Brookline and then in Paris, France, before returning to the Boston area in 2008.

Berol Robinson was a second lieutenant in the United States Army Air Force during the war years (1943-46). He was trained to be a radar repair officer but was never deployed overseas.

He was in the Harvard class of ’48 and earned his Ph.D. in nuclear physics at Johns Hopkins University in 1953. He taught at the University of Arkansas and Western Reserve University with visiting appointments at Brookhaven, Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, as well as a year at M.I.T. and a year directing the U.S. Metric Study in Education. In 1961-62, the family spent a memorable sabbatical year abroad in Israel, traveling across Europe both summers.

From 1971-86, he worked for UNESCO in Paris where he served as a senior science and science education officer, supervising projects in South America, Africa, and the Middle and Near East.

In retirement, he was an active environmentalist and a founding member and past president of the Association of Environmentalists for Nuclear Energy. He was one of the first proud owners in France to drive a Gen-1 Toyota Prius.

His children remember visits to his lab, outings to the hardware store, road trips, car rallies, family events, anti-war rallies and day sailing with his colleagues. He enjoyed his many yearly visits to Israel to serve in the Israeli military’s volunteer program.

He rarely reminisced, but when asked about a specific subject, he did so at great length. He had a phenomenal memory. Berol was a good host. He loved his family, he loved driving, and he loved a good meal. Berol Robinson lived a good life.

Mr. Robinson leaves behind his children, David, Judith Levine (Daniel) and Joanne (Alan Adamsky); his grandchildren, Ben (Laurie), Keziah, Hannah, Nathaniel (Ali), Sarah Levine Woodard (Chadwick), Amy Levine (Jamie Schuster), Rachel Adamsky, Naomi Adamsky; his great-granddaughters, Chaya, Ziva and Ada.

He was the grandfather of the late Hephzibah. His brother Bud (Phyllis) Robinson and his sister Davida Gale (Jack) predeceased him as did many of his friends.

Interment was at Clover Hill Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders-USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030, donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/onetime.cfm; or Brookline Senior Center, 93 Winchester St., Brookline, MA 02446, brooklineseniorcenter.org/how-to-help. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.