Bertl "Bertha" Reis, 107, of Novi, died July 7, 2023.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Reis Harnisch; son-in-law, Charles Gordon Perry III; grandchildren, Charles Gordon Perry IV (Susie), David Perry, Allison Leotta (Michael), Kerry Hughes and Tracey Fitzgerald (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Jessica, Reis, Henry, Jack, Devin, Ella, Addison, Charles, Graham, Joey and Emma; nieces, Maureen (Bernard) Hurwitz, Marilyn (Jack Small) Reis; many other loving family members and friends.

Mrs. Reis was the beloved wife of the late Lou Reis; companion of the late Ernest Rothchild; mother of the late Evelyn Perry; sister of the late Arthur Wolf.

Contributions may be made to ORT America Michigan Region, to the Benevolent Care Fund at Fox Run or to the Lighthouse. Interment took place at the Cedar Park Cemetery in New Jersey. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel.