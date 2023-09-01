Bonnie Shapiro, 83, of West Bloomfield, died Aug. 18, 2023.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Faith Shapiro; grandchild, Luca Shapiro; brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Karen Farber; sister and brother-in-law, Cookie and Jerry Markowitz.
Mrs. Shapiro was the beloved wife of the late Allan Shapiro; the devoted daughter of the late Shirley and the late Albert Farber.
Interment was at Adat Shalom Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Association, 1000 John R Road, Suite 111, Troy, MI 48083, raisedonors.com/myasthenia/donatenow; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements by Ira Kaufman Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.