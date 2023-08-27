Carol Lynn Lifton, 85, of Beverly Hills, died Aug. 17, 2023.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Sidney Lifton; children, Keith (Heather) Lifton, Kimberly (Steve Hirsch) Lifton, Tami (Kevin) Manton; grandchildren, Erin (Mike Whitby) Lifton, Sarah Shea, Mickey Manton, Samantha Manton, Rachel Hirsch and Ben Hirsch; great-grandchildren, Wylde and Willow; many other loving family members and friends.
Carol was the dear mother of the late Hope Ann Lifton; sister of the late Ronald Joseph.
Interment was held at Adat Shalom Memorial Park Cemetery in Livonia. Contributions may be made to City of Hope or to the Jewish Hospice and Chaplaincy Network. Arrangements by Dorfman Chapel
